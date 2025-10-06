The retailer is repurposing café space in smaller stores to make room for more of your favourite food 🛒

M&S is set to close 11 cafes in smaller food shops to free up space for popular products

Fewer than 4% of the retailer’s 316 food stores are affected, and no jobs will be lost

The closures are part of a £300 million programme to modernise and expand M&S food halls

New coffee shops are opening in larger locations, including Bristol’s Cabot Circus store

M&S aims to grow its food store network to around 420 locations by 2028

A major UK retailer is set to close 11 cafes in its smaller food shops as part of a major revamp of its store network, it has confirmed.

The closures, affecting less than 4% of Marks & Spencer’s 316 food shops, are aimed at creating more space for the products customers buy most.

The company said that no jobs will be lost, with all staff in affected cafes retaining roles within their stores.

The move is part of a £300 million investment programme designed to expand and modernise the retailer’s food halls.

As part of this plan, M&S has converted a number of full-line stores into food-focused locations, upgraded other food-only stores, and opened new coffee shops – including one at Bristol’s Cabot Circus – serving barista-made Fairtrade coffee and fresh food.

M&S has ambitious expansion plans, targeting around 420 food stores by the end of 2028.

The shake-up comes as the retailer continues to recover financially from a significant cyberattack in April, which halted online orders for six weeks and is expected to cost the business around £300 million.

Which cafes are closing?

A full list of the 11 cafes set to close has not yet been made public. This article will be updated as and when more information becomes available.

But an M&S spokesperson said: “As we modernise our food business and bring the best of M&S Food to more people, we’re investing in our stores to offer the widest possible range.

“In some smaller food stores, this means repurposing café space to meet customer demand for more M&S Food options.”

For customers, the closures may mean a shift in the way they experience smaller M&S stores, with more space dedicated to the foods and products they buy regularly.

While coffee fans may be disappointed by the closures, the company is aiming to offer modern coffee shops in larger locations, ensuring high-quality options remain widely available.

