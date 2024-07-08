A supermarket treat is being recalled as it contains several things that could prove a health risk to people with allergies and intolerances.

This means that the sweet treats are a health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts and anyone with coeliac disease or an intolerance to oats, wheat or gluten. Marks & Spencer has recalled the food and has also contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert. A Marks and Spencer statement said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously. Marks & Spencer is recalling Chocolate Cornflake Mini Bites due to the undeclared presence of hazelnut, oats and wheatflour in a small number of packs. Only the displayed date codes are impacted. No other M&S products are affected. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”