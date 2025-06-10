Marks & Spencer: Online shopping returns after cyber attack

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

Cyber-attack hit Marks and Spencer has reopened its website to online shopping.

The retailer was hit by hackers over the Easter weekend. Since then, online shopping has been disabled on its website - although it was still available to browse - and its internal logistics was disrupted.

At first in-store contactless payments were suspended, although these were soon restored.

Now, in a statement published on social media, Marks & Spencer managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle said: “We are bringing back online shopping this week.

“A selection of our best-selling fashion ranges will be available for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales. More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks. Thank you sincerely for your support and for shopping with us.”

The chain revealed last month that some customers’ data was stolen in the attack.

