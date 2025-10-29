Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has said O2's mobile phone bill increase 'makes a mockery' of the rules and advises customers how to avoid the price hike.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK's largest mobile network has begun informing its mobile phone contract customers that their bills will be rising 40% more than they were told they would which Money Saving Expert founder, Martin Lewis, has said "makes a mockery" out of the rules put in place to protect consumers from mid-contract price hikes.

New rules brought in by regulator Ofcom in January put a ban on inflation-linked price rises but still allowed for annual mid-contract increases by a fixed amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Ofcom said: “As we have seen in recent years, inflation can be incredibly volatile and is difficult to predict. Our rules will protect consumers from bearing that risk, and ensure providers are clear about prices customers are obliged to pay over the whole contract period.”

The rules state any price rises written into a customer’s contract need to be set out “prominently and transparently”, at the point of sale. Providers must also be clear about when any changes to prices will occur.

However, O2 has just announced that in April 2026 customers who are mid-contract will face bigger price rises than those confirmed in their contracts. The £1.80 a month rise O2 customers were told to expect will now be 40% more at £2.50 a month, working out as an extra £30 a year.

Martin Lewis says O2 price hike 'makes a mockery' of rules | PA

Mr Lewis explained how big companies were avoiding falling foul of the new law while still increasing bills by whatever amount they choose. He said: "Sky has side-stepped this from the start by saying it wouldn't tell customers of the rises before they sign up, but instead when it does annual price hikes it will allow them to leave penalty free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now O2 is also dancing away, increasing contracts by more than it said it would when people signed up. And while that means all its impacted mobile customers can leave penalty-free – and many should – we know few will. Most will likely just have to suck up a rise that was more than they were told when they signed up."

How to avoid O2 price hike

If you are affected by the price hike - which is almost all O2 customers - you don't need to just sit there and take it. The Money Saving Expert website has advice on not only avoiding the increase but potentially saving money too.

They advise that anyone who joined O2 before October 23, 2025, when the price rise was announced, has the right to leave their contract penalty free. Ofcom's rules state if a company makes a negative change to the terms of a contract - such as an unexpected price increase - customers have the right to leave the contract penalty-free within 30 days.

The money website's advice is to use that time searching for a cheaper deal - you can find a list of options one the Money Saving Expert's website - some providers even 'piggyback' on the O2 signal including Giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.