McDonald's reduces price of McMuffin and McChicken sandwich on Monday, June 16
and live on Freeview channel 276
For one day only, a single McMuffin will be £1.19, and a McChicken Sandwich will be £1.39 - but these prices will only be available to customers who use the MyMcDonald’s app to order.
The McMuffin is part of the breakfast menu, which is served until 11am, and includes the bacon and sausage versions, which both come with an egg and slice of cheese. The McChicken Sandwich is available from 11am until closing time.
Customers earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
The app can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple app store.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.