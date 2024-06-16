Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s has revealed it is reducing the price of two menu staples on Monday.

For one day only, a single McMuffin will be £1.19, and a McChicken Sandwich will be £1.39 - but these prices will only be available to customers who use the MyMcDonald’s app to order.

The McMuffin is part of the breakfast menu, which is served until 11am, and includes the bacon and sausage versions, which both come with an egg and slice of cheese. The McChicken Sandwich is available from 11am until closing time.

Customers earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point.