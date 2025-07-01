McDonald’s UK add Squishmallows to Happy Meals

Squishmallows are returning to McDonald’s Happy Meals.

The much-loved toys will be back in branches tomorrow (July 2) with new varieties to collect, including Halley, a never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl, which is not available in shops.

A spokesperson said: “Each has its own backstory and personality, making them highly sought after.”

All Happy Meals will come with either a mini Squishmallow plushie or a Little People, Big Dreams Book, either I Can Sprint to Success, Usain Bolt and I Can Plan an Adventure to Space, Katherine Johnson.

A Happy Meal contains a choice of fish fingers, burgers, chicken McNuggets or veggie dippers with fries, melon bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or a Robinsons® Fruit Shoot.