McDonald’s UK add Squishmallows to Happy Meals
The much-loved toys will be back in branches tomorrow (July 2) with new varieties to collect, including Halley, a never-before-seen Intergalactic Axolotl, which is not available in shops.
A spokesperson said: “Each has its own backstory and personality, making them highly sought after.”
All Happy Meals will come with either a mini Squishmallow plushie or a Little People, Big Dreams Book, either I Can Sprint to Success, Usain Bolt and I Can Plan an Adventure to Space, Katherine Johnson.
A Happy Meal contains a choice of fish fingers, burgers, chicken McNuggets or veggie dippers with fries, melon bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or a Robinsons® Fruit Shoot.
