The government has released a list of employees who were found to not be paying the minimum wage to some of their staff.

It has said that in total £7.4m was owed to workers, which has now all been paid. In total about 60,000 employees were left out of pocket by being underpaid.

Since April 1, the minimum wage rates have been

£12.21 (aged 21 and over)

£10 (aged 18 to 20)

£7.55 (aged under 18)

£7.55 (apprentice rate)

The government said: “The 518 employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.”

Pizza Express, Lidl, JD Wetherspoon and Halfords are on a list of firms that did not pay all staff the minimum wage | Getty

List of companies named for not paying all staff the minimum wage

Capita Business Services Ltd, Capita HR Solutions, London

Pizzaexpress (Restaurants) Limited, London

Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd, West Midlands

L. Rowland & Company (Retail) Limited, North West

Templar Corporation Limited, London

Lidl Great Britain Limited, Lidl, London

British Airways PLC, London

Scottish Midland Co-operative Society Limited, ScotMid, Scotland

Interserve (Facilities Management) Ltd , London

Prezzo Limited, London

Halfords Ltd, West Midlands

The Southern Co-Operative Limited, South East

TUI UK Retail Limited, East of England

Heart Of England Co-Operative Society Limited, Co-op, West Midlands

CDS (Superstores International) Limited, The Range, South West

Day Lewis PLC, London

Petrogas Group UK Limited, East of England

Mr Guiseppe Caruso, Albro House Hotel, London

William Strike Limited, North West

Property Management Services (NI) Limited, Northern Ireland

Coghlan Lodges Limited, London

Ant Marketing Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Maclean Services (L) Limited, London

ABM Aviation UK Limited, London

Malvern Tyres (Wholesale) Limited, South West

Halfords Autocentres Limited, West Midlands

J M McGill Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

R.T. Stuart Limited, Stuarts of Buckhaven Butchers and Bakers, Scotland

Deluxe Beds Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Freedom Hotels West Limited, Ballachulish Hotel, Scotland

Mytime Active, London

Parkdean Resorts UK Limited, North East

Whitakers Chocolates Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Suttons Tankers Limited, North West

Health Care Resourcing Group Limited CRG Homecare, North West

Veecare Ltd, East of England

Meridian Marlow Ltd, Crowne Plaza Marlow, South East

Managing Care Limited, London

Mr Sri Krishna Ratnasinkam and Mrs Saraswathy Ratnasinkam, Holm Lodge Residential Home, South East

"M Buckingham & Company Limited, East of England

Regency Hotel (Northern Ireland) Limited, Northern Ireland

Baxters Food Group Limited, Scotland

Thrive Childcare and Education Limited, Scotland

Hillgate Investments Limited, Alex Neil Estate Agents, London

Hilton UK Hotels Limited, East of England

Oscar Mayer Limited , South West

BA Cityflyer Limited, London

Crystal Property Cleaning Ltd, London

Key Care And Support Ltd, North West

Sean Elliott, Elliott's Auto Engineering, Northern Ireland

YTC Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd,

Wargrave Auto Centre Limited MBW Meet and Greet Parking

Lawrence Davis Design Limited Lawrence Davis, West Midlands

BJ Bright Day Nurseries Limited, Sunny Bright Day Nursery, Yorkshire and The Humber

Thorntons Limited, East Midlands

24/7 Security and Events Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Winemark The Winemerchants Limited, Winemark, Northern Ireland

Anochrome Limited, West Midlands

Allen Day Associates Limited, East of England

Equitas Solicitors Limited, North West

Kingwood Limited, Ruchetta Italian Restaurant, South East

The Eastbury (Sherbourne) Limited, The Eastbury Hotel, South West

Elmoreton Limited, Benedicts, Northern Ireland

Elliott Baxter & Company Limited, EEB Papers, South East

MA Bureau Limited, London

Moto Hospitality Limited, East of England

Slo Drinks Limited, North West

The Crown Hotel (Colne) Limited, The Crown Hotel, North West

EA Coaching Ltd, Premier Education, West Midlands

Hydes' Brewery Limited, North West

Elior UK PLC, North West

Savoy Tyres Limited, Savoy Autocentres, Yorkshire and The Humber

PK Sales & Lettings Ltd, London

Quokka Solutions Ltd, North East

Elix-Irr Consulting Services Limited, London

Go To The Venue Limited, The Venue, West Midlands

JWDW Limited, St Mary's Day Nursery, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Stuart Benson, A & A Motors, North West

Philip Russell Limited, Northern Ireland

Energy Kidz Ltd, South East

ABC Pre-School Limited, North West

YAM 110 Limited Rosegarland Care Home BD8, Yorkshire and The Humber

Lord Charles P Courtenay, Powderham Estate, South West

React Homecare Ltd, East Midlands

Lutonestateandlettings Ltd, Luton Estate & Lettings, East of England

Jill Birt, Morgan Birt, North West

The House That Jack Built (Day Nursery) Limited, South East

IWE Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

At Home - Specialists in Care Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Albert Cepa, Professional Hand Car Wash, East Midlands

Top Gas Heating & Plumbing Limited, South West

Brookfield Retail Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Clock House Farm Limited, South East

Panic Deliveries Limited, West Midlands

Steve Kane Painting & Decorating Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Wine Inns Limited, Northern Ireland

SOS Homecare Ltd, North West

Parkway Derby Limited, Parkway Volkswagen, East Midlands

Lashes Nails and Brows Ltd, London

Mrs Carol Olsen, Carol's Kidz Care, North East

Teddy Bear Nursery Limited, North West

R.H. Wilson (Chemists) Limited, Bastwell Pharmacy, North West

Mr James Westcott, Care at Home IOW, South East

Mr Orhan Esen, Esen Tyres, Scotland

Waterloo and Taunton Conservative Club, North West

Aramark Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Mario Wood, Ladrose Hair & Beauty, North West

Mr Paul S Clerehugh T/A , The Crooked Billet, South East

Waggon & Horses (Matley) Ltd, North West

Rice Solutions Limited, North West

UK Hairdressers 2019 Limited, West Midlands

LIBERTY MUSIC PR LTD, South East

Turkuaz Limited, Turquoise, North West

Belgravia Mews Hotel Limited, The Cranley Hotel, London

Start Afresh Cleaning Limited, East of England

Mr Atul Patel & Mr Bhikhubhai Patel, St James End Post Office, East Midlands

K J Curson Growers Limited, East of England

Artico Limited, Shuko, Wales

Tristan HCW Ltd, Roni's Hand Car Wash, East of England

Mainstage Festivals Limited, London

Talash Limited, Falstaff Hotel, West Midlands

J D Wetherspoon Plc, East of England

Aroma Expresso Bar Limited, Hendon Bagel Bakery, London

Lymedale Motors Limited, West Midlands

Golders Green Hairdressing Limited, Toni & Guy, London

Head Office Hair and Beauty (Scotland) Ltd, Lorna @ Head Office, Scotland

The Stair Arms Hotel Ltd, Scotland

Springfields Supported Services Limited, London

Network Tyre & Auto Limited, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, South East

Specialist Computer Centres Plc, West Midlands

Treetops Childrens Nursery Ltd, North West

McDonald & Munro Limited, Scotland

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, South East

Woodhall Capital Limited, London

Mr Steven Prested, Phoenix Property Maintenance, North East

Best Social Enterprise Ltd, London

The Buck House Limited Buck House Hotel, Wales

Mahmoud Shaduman Ali, Smart Hand Car Wash, East Midlands

Get Your Mobi Limited, North West

Robertson Facilities Management Limited, Scotland

Orion Group London Limited, London

Dee Kay Knitwear Ltd, East Midlands

Miss J J Smart, KB2, South East

Zhanna Horn, The Berburry Hotel, South West

The Fernlea Hotel Limited, The Inn On The Prom, North West

Gogo and Fried Chicken Limited, West Midlands

Chess People Limited, North West

Building Blocks Day Nursery (NI) Ltd, Northern Ireland

Mr Christopher Owston Twynn Services, North East

LJ Care Homes Ltd, East Midlands

Crossgates Stop N Shop Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

BLFL Services Ltd, Blue Flag Car Wash, East of England

Mr Nigel Ian Fisher, Fisher Plumbing & Bathrooms, South East

Mr Mathew James Hicks, Hicks Equestrian, South East

Old Town Car Wash Ltd, South East

London Street Brasserie Limited, South East

Coton Care Limited, West Midlands

Epilepsy Society, South East

Premier Work Support Limited, South East

Power Leisure Bookmakers Limited, Paddy Power Bookmaker, London

Star Lite Jobs Limited, London

Vivienne Westwood Limited, London

A.P.C. Panels Ltd, Wales

Ghani Systems Ltd, Hannan's Dr Wash, Scotland

Taylor Dental Laboratory Limited, East Midlands

MEDS2U Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Total Cleaning South Limited, South East

Decorative Panels Furniture Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Supercar Italia Ltd, London

Miss Gemma Tattersall, Gemma Tattersall, South East

Mr Muhammed Afzal Jabarkhail, Mexita, Scotland

Mr Shamim Ahmed, Royal Bengal Restaurant, South West

Canei International Limited, East Midlands

Kitty Café Leeds Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

DES Healthcare Limited, East Midlands

Lakeside Day Nursery Limited, Wales

Zayani Limited, London

Eaton Electrical Systems Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Fadhil Omar Ibrahim, Best Hand Car Wash (Marehay), East Midlands

Central Garage (Chesham) Ltd, Heath Motors, South East

Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London

Penrhyn Inns Limited, The White Hart, North West

Everest Hotels Limited, Maner Hotel, Wales

Coastal Heating Ltd, East of England

UK Solutions Limited, East of England

NEO Property Solutions Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mountford House Nursery Limited, East Midlands

Major Cleaning Services Limited, East of England

Witham Valeting Ltd, East of England

Parsons Bakery Limited, South West

Mr Amir Rasool, Zara Continental Hotel & Restaurant, Scotland

Grosvenor Concierge Limited (previously GCS Facility Services Limited), East Midlands

Industrial Cleaning Services (UK) Ltd, London

Spring Cleaning Services Limited, SCS Contract Cleaning, South West

Sunlit Ltd, Fit4Less, London

Blink Productions Limited, Blinkinc, London

DSM Joinery Contractors Limited, Scotland

Fashion Fabric Transprinters Limited, East Midlands

Mrs Imogen Katherine Wyvill, Mr Marmaduke D'Arcy William Wyvill and Mr Marmaduke Charles Astey Wyvill, Constable Burton Enterprises, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mrs Nalani Carr, Robbies, East of England

Temple Farm Limited, Shell, South East

Walker Outboard Services Limited, South East

Shah Foods Ltd, Subway Restaurant, London

City Office (NI) Ltd, Northern Ireland

Ms Stacey Baker, The Style Room, Scotland

Joarr Hot Food Emporium Limited, North West

St John's Road Garage Limited, South East

Alanya Catering Ltd, Antalya Restaurant, East Midlands

Care Direct Group Limited, South East

Baudelaire Limited, South East

House Of Glamour Limited, Fab Beaute London, London

Oshibori Scotland Ltd, Oshibori, Scotland

Yatab Company Ltd, London

Cheeky Monkey Day Nurseries Limited, West Midlands

S & W Developments Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

The Lady Cleaner Ltd, South East

Mi Casa Care Ltd, East Midlands

SNC-LAVALIN RAIL & TRANSIT LIMITED, South East

Little Flowers Limited, Little Flowers Nursery, Scotland

Little Ducklings Day Nursery (Garstang) Limited, North West

Fresh 75 Limited, Nabab Indian Takeaway, South East

Excel Parking Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Simon Foster and Mrs Jane Foster, ST and JE Foster, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Daniel Jenkinson, Daniel J Hair, North West

Spanners & Sparks (EK) Limited, Scotland

Central Electrical Contracts Limited, West Midlands

Branded Housewares Limited, West Midlands

Valerie Anne Sheen, Top to Bottom Cleaning Services, South West

Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Limited, "Rosebridge Day Nursery (Google shows as permanently closed)", North West

Elite Motors Bodyshop Limited, East Midlands

Roux Waterside Inn Limited, The Waterside Inn, South East

P.B Services (Wales) Limited, Wales

Lostock Hall Academy Trust, North West

Taylor Shaw Limited, North West

Sage Hair Care (Salons) Limited, Sage Hair Care, Wales

Mr Andrew Petrou, The Works Hair and Beauty, London

Crystal Car Wash and Valeting Ltd, East Midlands

KEYSIGNS LIMITED, Scotland

Centerplate UK Limited, London

MN Support Services Limited, London

Kirklees Active Leisure, Yorkshire and The Humber

Marsden Healthcare Limited, North West

Mrs Michelle S Chandler, Shelly Babies, West Midlands

Jamie Stevens (Kensington) Ltd, London

Filco Supermarkets Limited, Wales

AFH Ltd, Wales

Ms Philippa Funnell, Pippa Funnell Eventing, South East

Kids at Heart (Harrogate) Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Sparkle Cleaning Co. (London) Limited, London

Lexington Catering Limited, London

What A Hoot Day Nursery Limited, North East

Mr Andy B Fitzsimmons, Mr Ford B Fitzsimmons and Mrs Theresa G Fitzsimmons, Buckreddan Care Centre, Scotland

QSO Ltd, Shell Fuel Station, Yorkshire and The Humber

Parkers Pets Limited, South East

Kazoku Restaurant Group Ltd, South East

Madames Hair & Beauty Limited, South West

Acerta Group Limited, West Midlands

London Auto Parts Limited, London

Killan Structural Limited, North West

Sandersons (N.W.) Ltd, North West

A & K Home Care Services Ltd, West Midlands

Chaplins Hotel Limited, North West

Calmac Developments Limited, Nisa Local, Scotland

La Reserve Aparthotel (Manchester) Limited, North West

Ultimate Stores Limited, Ultimate Craft, London

Drayton Manor Resort Limited, West Midlands

Community Foundation, Rainbow Day Nursery, West Midlands

D and G Pub Company Limited, The Green Dragon, North East

Poplars Blossoms Nursery School Limited, East Midlands

Vonsung Limited, London

Cornish Premier Pasties Limited, South West

The Clansmans Rest Ltd, Bouncing Joey's, Scotland

Natural Care 53 Limited, North West

TKE Landscaping Ltd, East of England

Mockingbird Lane Ltd, The Little House of Hair, Scotland

Mr Patrick G Neilan, P G Neilan, Scotland

Brean Leisure Park Ltd, South West

Davidsons Plumbing & Heating Limited, South West

Motor Body Centre Limited, West Midlands

S & S Care (UK) Limited, Wales

Kelton Nursery, North West

Asset India Limited, London

Safegas UK Ltd, North West

Mert GB 2 Limited, Roman Express, London

Hallwell Projects Ltd, South West

Mr Andrew Roy Milward, Andrew Milward Joinery, Wales

R & R Retail UK Limited, East of England

Salon IPS Ltd, East of England

Mr Narinder Kumar Nar, Danam, West Midlands

Old Mill Holiday Park Limited, South East

Ms Caroline Wright, Cazper's Hair Studio, West Midlands

Dolphin Care (IOW) Limited, South East

Whistledown Inn Limited, Whistledown Hotel, Northern Ireland

Renegade Hair Studio Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Lethendy Cheltenham Limited, South West

Heminstone Estates Limited, East of England

S Leicester Ltd, East Midlands

GB Vape Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

P McCarthy Limited, East of England

K. Foley Limited, McDonalds, East of England

AGL Attractions Limited, South West

Techlogico Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Iain Stewart Matheson, Iain Stewart The Art of Hairdressing, Scotland

GLASGOW WATERLOO LIMITED, Hotel Indigo Glasgow, Scotland

R J Ferguson Company Limited, Northern Ireland

Ms Susan Meheux, Domestic Darlings, South East

Mr David Odudu, Globeline Estates, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr Hazar Ibrahim Hamid, Wash N Go Car Wash, Yorkshire and The Humber

M&C Jones Building Contractors Limited, Wales

Hi-Spec Facilities Services Ltd, South East

Calibre Building & Decorating Services Limited, West Midlands

CPM Electrical Ltd, Northern Ireland

Ashbrook Roofing & Supplies Limited, East Midlands

Mr Thomas Hutchison, Taxi & Hutch, Scotland

Mr Khalid Javid, Rooster @ 86, North West

South Golden Mountain Limited, Buffet Time, South East

Oldbury Grange Nursing Home Ltd, West Midlands

OC Electric Limited, North East

Seagrave Decorations Limited, East Midlands

Little Angels Fun Club and Nursery Limited, North East

GAPJ Ivinghoe Ltd, The Kings Head, South East

Vapour C Co Ltd, Vapour Cigarette Company, South East

Wide Range Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Hughes (Family Bakers) Holdings Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

A W Pettitt Limited, Old John Peel, North West

Smartway Holding Limited, Londis, London

Beaux Health and Wellbeing Ltd, South West

Saggiomo Luxury Foods Limited, SLF, London

John Clark (Holdings) Limited, Scotland

Swiftclean (UK) Limited, East of England

Reachout Healthcare Limited, North West

Mr Ian T Henderson, Hair Design by Ian, North West

Clarke Group Construction Limited, East Midlands

MRB Cleaning Limited, Wales

Mr John Fulton Allen & Mr John Gary King, The Village Store, Northern Ireland

Belmont Hotel (Leicester) Limited, The Belmont Hotel, East Midlands

Mini Me Private Day Nursery Limited, Wales

Glow Trade Ltd, East Midlands

Mr Jason Hearn, Hearns of Taunton, South West

Country Park Leisure Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

C & C Precision Engineering Services Limited, West Midlands

Karen Jeffrey, Hair By Karen Jeffrey, Scotland

DNA Cleaning Solutions Limited, London

Assured Care (Stockport) Ltd., North West

Graylaw International Freight Group Ltd, North West

SPI Trading Limited, Spice Restaurant, Northern Ireland

Executive Hire Ltd., Hire Society Coach Hire, Scotland

Accelerate Cleaning Solutions Ltd, East of England

LGH Plumbing & Heating Services Limited, North West

Samuel Eales Silverware Limited, Inkermanv Silver, Yorkshire and The Humber

High Grove Beds Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Shakes n Cakes Aberdeen Ltd, Scotland

Bespoke Cuisine Ltd, London

Mascallkelly Limited, The Spa Hotel, North East

Sher Gill Enterprises Limited, The Argyll Hotel, Scotland

Ms Hiromi Sato, Tokyo Retro, London

R.Loughlin Electrical Services Ltd, Northern Ireland

Papermoon Nurseries (Boultham Park) Limited, Paper Moon Day Nurseries, East Midlands

SB Rom Food Center Ltd, London

Mr Robert Pontefract, Clear Ridge Veterinary Surgery, East Midlands

Grant Leisure Group Limited, Blackpool Zoo, North West

Everbright Lodge Ltd, The Wild Pheasant, Wales

Biscuit Clothing Ltd, Scotland

Brockencote Hall Hotel Limited, West Midlands

Mr Francis Joseph McParland and Mr Peter Liam McParland, Annvale Joinery Works, Northern Ireland

Colemans Garden Centre Ltd, Northern Ireland

Southcoast Homecare Ltd, South East

Booth & Stirland Limited, East Midlands

Grieve Decor Limited, Iain A Grieve Painter & Decorator, North East

Barry Tyre Centre Limited, Wales

Piddle Brewery Limited, South West

Forseti Law Ltd, North West

Wash Me Clean Ltd, South East

Colonnade (Operator) Limited, London

Mario Gianni Limited, North West

Moyo's Brothers Limited, Moyo's Burgers, South East

Atticus Cleaning Services Limited, North West

Mrs Jane Boome and Miss Verity Jane Boome, Boome Hair & Beauty, East of England

Get Grip Auto Ltd, Get Grip Tyres & Auto, South West

Downs Holdings Limited, Judges County House Hotel, North East

Direct Cleaning Services (Oxford) Limited, Direct Cleaning Services, South West

Viv Designs Ltd, South East

Sycamore Farm Park Limited, East Midlands

SMK Building & Joinery Contractors Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Richard Tate Limited, Tate Accident Repair Centre, Yorkshire and The Humber

JDP Hotels Ltd, Best Western Hotel St Pierre, Yorkshire and The Humber

Miss Abby Fox, Shake Waffle n Roll, North West

Polish Village Bakery Ltd, North West

ENERGY DUNDEE 4 U LTD, Scotland

Synvestment Ltd, South East

Peony Culture Communication Limited, Peony Education, North East

Easy Clean Contractors Limited, East of England

R Binks Construction Limited, North West

Mrs Julie Shaw, Kids at Heart, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mrs Karaimjit Gill, Holton Road Stores, Wales

Mcaleer & McGarrity Ltd, Northern Ireland

M.P.M Consumer Products Limited, North West

K.L.N. Limited, The Pretzel Place, London

GMD SERVICES LIMITED, Yorkshire and The Humber

C.V.East Ltd, East of England

Mr Jonathan Hope and Mr Charlie Hope, Day & Knight, South East

Belshaw Bookkeeping Services Limited, North West

D Allen Transport Limited, North West

Mrs S & Mr G Clough, Mount of Olives Farm, Yorkshire and The Humber

Golden Cue Snooker Club Limited, West Midlands

South Wales Building and Construction Limited, SWBC, Wales

Form Communal Maintenance Limited, North West

SMS Bars Limited, Remedy Bar and Brewhouse, North West

Grace Construction and Management Ltd, East Midlands

Alveston House Hotel Limited, South West

Mrs Pearl Moore, Bond Street Chippy, North West

Think Wraps Ltd, South West

Telebizz Ltd, South West

Hill Top Day Nursery Limited, East Midlands

W. Corbett & Co. (Galvanizing) Limited, Corbetts the Galvanizers, West Midlands

Autocare (Benfleet) Limited, East of England

Pork Farms Limited, East Midlands

Galdin Limited, Hoxton Best Kebab, London

Trinity Park Nursery Ltd, Northern Ireland

Mr Thanabalasingam Ketheeswarathas and Mrs Sivasuki Ketheeswarathas, Dickens News & Off Licence, East of England

G P H Carpentry Limited, South West

Euro Car Wash (South East) Limited, Euro Car Wash, London

Mrs Melanie Elizabet Brown, Mr Browns, Scotland

A O Hand Car Wash & Valeting Ltd, London

Dash-Cae Limited, South East

Janette Allen Limited, East of England

Ms Sarah Balfour, Studio 105 Hair, Yorkshire and The Humber

Allied Industrial Products Limited, North West

Cummins Ltd, North East

Ramsbottom Cricket Club, North West

Soughton Shoot Limited, Wales

Mrs Penni Durdy, The Hair Shop, Yorkshire and The Humber

Friends Care Agency Limited, East of England

French Connection UK Limited, London

Precision Workwear Limited, East Midlands

Joinex Joinery Express Limited, London

Yorkcloud Limited, The Lakeside Hotel & Spa, North West

KR Scotland Ltd, Scotland

The KLE (Berwick) Group Ltd, North East

Zig Zag Day Nursery Limited, East of England

Birdies Day Nursery Limited, Birdies Day Nursery, Northern Ireland

Sooty Olive Ltd, The Sooty Olive, Northern Ireland

Bright Bees Nursery Ltd, East Midlands

What The Fish Limited, London

SFC (Edmonton) Limited, Sirwan Food Centre, London

Fairytales Day Nursery Limited, West Midlands

R.G.R. Garages (Cranfield) Limited, East of England

Mad Goose Catering Limited, The Mermaid at Ellington, East of England

Mr Grzegorz Biezunski, Polski Sklep U Grzesia, South West

Futurerate Limited, Vere Phillipps, East Midlands

Kids Korner Day Nurseries Ltd, Northern Ireland

Inter County Cleaning Services Limited, East Midlands

Spring Clean Commercial Ltd, East of England

Clean Living Services Limited, London

Le Petit Francais Ltd, Scotland

Playworks Childcare Limited, Wales

Wickhambrook Stores Limited, East of England

Rothco Independent Mortgages Ltd, North East

James David Segal, Marie Clare, Yorkshire and The Humber

Daniel Thwaites Public Limited Company, North West

HRUK Group of Companies Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Historic Hotels & Properties Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Penge Car Care ltd, London

Craig Gordon Building Services Ltd, Scotland

Mountview Hotels Ltd, Scotland

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Core Electrical Solutions Ltd, London

Snacks Van Ltd, East of England

MacDonald Hotels (Management) Limited, Scotland

Kelly Teggin Hairdressing Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Safe Gas (N.I.) Limited, Northern Ireland

Harrison Wade Ltd, North West

Spectrum Energy Guard Ltd, South West

Gastronomy Foods UK Limited, KFC, West Midlands

Jobseekrs Limited, North West

Stepping-Stones-Services Limited, North West

Tramp Hair Boutique Limited, North West

Emporio Fashion Ltd, East Midlands

Halton Concrete Ltd, North West

Kanto Stranmillis Limited, Northern Ireland

Complete Payroll and Accountancy Limited, North West

Flawless Cleaning Ltd, West Midlands

Al Halal Supermarket Limited, Worldwide Foodstores, Yorkshire and The Humber

Max & Molly Limited, North West

Happy Children Day Nursery Limited, Northern Ireland

Jagard Valeting & Cleaning Services Ltd, East Midlands

247 Convenience Store (Bury) Ltd, Booze Box, North West

The Race Horses Hotel Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Strategic Facilities Management Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Mr C Saudin & Mrs P Saudin, Lanna Thai Restaurant, South East

Golden Car Limited, London

Your Friendly Local Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Steven Boom, Lavinia Cleaning, East Midlands

M A Fashions Ltd, East Midlands

Comserv Contracting & Commercial Limited, West Midlands

Bonner Studs Limited, West Midlands

M & C Retail Limited, North East

Legacy Resorts Limited, Three Lochs Holiday Park, Scotland

E.K.S Living Clean Ltd, East of England

SC HCW Ltd, Euro Hand Car Wash, Northern Ireland

David Alexander Forbes, D F Distribution Services, Scotland

Arunagiri UK LTD, Spar, East of England

Millfield Haulage Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber

Ardmore (Co. Derry) Pre-Cast Concrete Limited, Northern Ireland

W1 Soho Ltd., Martha's Restaurant & Bar, London

Shree Siddhi Limited, The Kirky Mahal, Scotland

41 Cars Hull Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber

Felix Inns Ltd, The Malt Shovel, West Midlands

Eastchurch Holiday Centre Limited, South East

Surf N Turf Limited, Toros Steakhouse, East Midlands

Red House Garage Limited, Blackbrook Test and Service Centre, North West

Classic Decorators (UK) Limited, Wales

John Codona's Pleasure Fairs Limited, Codona's, Scotland

Timberquay Limited, Northern Ireland

Ace Support FM Ltd, London

Sleepwell (Cumbria) Limited, The Imperial Hotel, North West

Blank Brixton Ltd, London

Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.

“Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”

Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said: “We welcome today’s publication. Underpayment leaves workers out of pocket and disadvantages the majority of employers who do abide by the rules. These naming rounds play an important part in ensuring that all workers receive their full wages and that they are aware there is support for them to ensure that they do.”