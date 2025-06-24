Minimum wage: Full list of companies which underpaid some staff - including Lidl, Pizza Express, Wetherspoons and Halfords - according to government
It has said that in total £7.4m was owed to workers, which has now all been paid. In total about 60,000 employees were left out of pocket by being underpaid.
Since April 1, the minimum wage rates have been
- £12.21 (aged 21 and over)
- £10 (aged 18 to 20)
- £7.55 (aged under 18)
- £7.55 (apprentice rate)
The government said: “The 518 employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.”
- Capita Business Services Ltd, Capita HR Solutions, London
- Pizzaexpress (Restaurants) Limited, London
- Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd, West Midlands
- L. Rowland & Company (Retail) Limited, North West
- Templar Corporation Limited, London
- Lidl Great Britain Limited, Lidl, London
- British Airways PLC, London
- Scottish Midland Co-operative Society Limited, ScotMid, Scotland
- Interserve (Facilities Management) Ltd , London
- Prezzo Limited, London
- Halfords Ltd, West Midlands
- The Southern Co-Operative Limited, South East
- TUI UK Retail Limited, East of England
- Heart Of England Co-Operative Society Limited, Co-op, West Midlands
- CDS (Superstores International) Limited, The Range, South West
- Day Lewis PLC, London
- Petrogas Group UK Limited, East of England
- Mr Guiseppe Caruso, Albro House Hotel, London
- William Strike Limited, North West
- Property Management Services (NI) Limited, Northern Ireland
- Coghlan Lodges Limited, London
- Ant Marketing Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Maclean Services (L) Limited, London
- ABM Aviation UK Limited, London
- Malvern Tyres (Wholesale) Limited, South West
- Halfords Autocentres Limited, West Midlands
- J M McGill Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- R.T. Stuart Limited, Stuarts of Buckhaven Butchers and Bakers, Scotland
- Deluxe Beds Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Freedom Hotels West Limited, Ballachulish Hotel, Scotland
- Mytime Active, London
- Parkdean Resorts UK Limited, North East
- Whitakers Chocolates Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Suttons Tankers Limited, North West
- Health Care Resourcing Group Limited CRG Homecare, North West
- Veecare Ltd, East of England
- Meridian Marlow Ltd, Crowne Plaza Marlow, South East
- Managing Care Limited, London
- Mr Sri Krishna Ratnasinkam and Mrs Saraswathy Ratnasinkam, Holm Lodge Residential Home, South East
- "M Buckingham & Company Limited, East of England
- Regency Hotel (Northern Ireland) Limited, Northern Ireland
- Baxters Food Group Limited, Scotland
- Thrive Childcare and Education Limited, Scotland
- Hillgate Investments Limited, Alex Neil Estate Agents, London
- Hilton UK Hotels Limited, East of England
- Oscar Mayer Limited , South West
- BA Cityflyer Limited, London
- Crystal Property Cleaning Ltd, London
- Key Care And Support Ltd, North West
- Sean Elliott, Elliott's Auto Engineering, Northern Ireland
- YTC Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Virtual Marketing Services (Gibraltar) Ltd,
- Wargrave Auto Centre Limited MBW Meet and Greet Parking
- Lawrence Davis Design Limited Lawrence Davis, West Midlands
- BJ Bright Day Nurseries Limited, Sunny Bright Day Nursery, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Thorntons Limited, East Midlands
- 24/7 Security and Events Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Winemark The Winemerchants Limited, Winemark, Northern Ireland
- Anochrome Limited, West Midlands
- Allen Day Associates Limited, East of England
- Equitas Solicitors Limited, North West
- Kingwood Limited, Ruchetta Italian Restaurant, South East
- The Eastbury (Sherbourne) Limited, The Eastbury Hotel, South West
- Elmoreton Limited, Benedicts, Northern Ireland
- Elliott Baxter & Company Limited, EEB Papers, South East
- MA Bureau Limited, London
- Moto Hospitality Limited, East of England
- Slo Drinks Limited, North West
- The Crown Hotel (Colne) Limited, The Crown Hotel, North West
- EA Coaching Ltd, Premier Education, West Midlands
- Hydes' Brewery Limited, North West
- Elior UK PLC, North West
- Savoy Tyres Limited, Savoy Autocentres, Yorkshire and The Humber
- PK Sales & Lettings Ltd, London
- Quokka Solutions Ltd, North East
- Elix-Irr Consulting Services Limited, London
- Go To The Venue Limited, The Venue, West Midlands
- JWDW Limited, St Mary's Day Nursery, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Stuart Benson, A & A Motors, North West
- Philip Russell Limited, Northern Ireland
- Energy Kidz Ltd, South East
- ABC Pre-School Limited, North West
- YAM 110 Limited Rosegarland Care Home BD8, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Lord Charles P Courtenay, Powderham Estate, South West
- React Homecare Ltd, East Midlands
- Lutonestateandlettings Ltd, Luton Estate & Lettings, East of England
- Jill Birt, Morgan Birt, North West
- The House That Jack Built (Day Nursery) Limited, South East
- IWE Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- At Home - Specialists in Care Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Albert Cepa, Professional Hand Car Wash, East Midlands
- Top Gas Heating & Plumbing Limited, South West
- Brookfield Retail Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Clock House Farm Limited, South East
- Panic Deliveries Limited, West Midlands
- Steve Kane Painting & Decorating Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Wine Inns Limited, Northern Ireland
- SOS Homecare Ltd, North West
- Parkway Derby Limited, Parkway Volkswagen, East Midlands
- Lashes Nails and Brows Ltd, London
- Mrs Carol Olsen, Carol's Kidz Care, North East
- Teddy Bear Nursery Limited, North West
- R.H. Wilson (Chemists) Limited, Bastwell Pharmacy, North West
- Mr James Westcott, Care at Home IOW, South East
- Mr Orhan Esen, Esen Tyres, Scotland
- Waterloo and Taunton Conservative Club, North West
- Aramark Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Mario Wood, Ladrose Hair & Beauty, North West
- Mr Paul S Clerehugh T/A , The Crooked Billet, South East
- Waggon & Horses (Matley) Ltd, North West
- Rice Solutions Limited, North West
- UK Hairdressers 2019 Limited, West Midlands
- LIBERTY MUSIC PR LTD, South East
- Turkuaz Limited, Turquoise, North West
- Belgravia Mews Hotel Limited, The Cranley Hotel, London
- Start Afresh Cleaning Limited, East of England
- Mr Atul Patel & Mr Bhikhubhai Patel, St James End Post Office, East Midlands
- K J Curson Growers Limited, East of England
- Artico Limited, Shuko, Wales
- Tristan HCW Ltd, Roni's Hand Car Wash, East of England
- Mainstage Festivals Limited, London
- Talash Limited, Falstaff Hotel, West Midlands
- J D Wetherspoon Plc, East of England
- Aroma Expresso Bar Limited, Hendon Bagel Bakery, London
- Lymedale Motors Limited, West Midlands
- Golders Green Hairdressing Limited, Toni & Guy, London
- Head Office Hair and Beauty (Scotland) Ltd, Lorna @ Head Office, Scotland
- The Stair Arms Hotel Ltd, Scotland
- Springfields Supported Services Limited, London
- Network Tyre & Auto Limited, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, South East
- Specialist Computer Centres Plc, West Midlands
- Treetops Childrens Nursery Ltd, North West
- McDonald & Munro Limited, Scotland
- Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, South East
- Woodhall Capital Limited, London
- Mr Steven Prested, Phoenix Property Maintenance, North East
- Best Social Enterprise Ltd, London
- The Buck House Limited Buck House Hotel, Wales
- Mahmoud Shaduman Ali, Smart Hand Car Wash, East Midlands
- Get Your Mobi Limited, North West
- Robertson Facilities Management Limited, Scotland
- Orion Group London Limited, London
- Dee Kay Knitwear Ltd, East Midlands
- Miss J J Smart, KB2, South East
- Zhanna Horn, The Berburry Hotel, South West
- The Fernlea Hotel Limited, The Inn On The Prom, North West
- Gogo and Fried Chicken Limited, West Midlands
- Chess People Limited, North West
- Building Blocks Day Nursery (NI) Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Mr Christopher Owston Twynn Services, North East
- LJ Care Homes Ltd, East Midlands
- Crossgates Stop N Shop Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- BLFL Services Ltd, Blue Flag Car Wash, East of England
- Mr Nigel Ian Fisher, Fisher Plumbing & Bathrooms, South East
- Mr Mathew James Hicks, Hicks Equestrian, South East
- Old Town Car Wash Ltd, South East
- London Street Brasserie Limited, South East
- Coton Care Limited, West Midlands
- Epilepsy Society, South East
- Premier Work Support Limited, South East
- Power Leisure Bookmakers Limited, Paddy Power Bookmaker, London
- Star Lite Jobs Limited, London
- Vivienne Westwood Limited, London
- A.P.C. Panels Ltd, Wales
- Ghani Systems Ltd, Hannan's Dr Wash, Scotland
- Taylor Dental Laboratory Limited, East Midlands
- MEDS2U Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Total Cleaning South Limited, South East
- Decorative Panels Furniture Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Supercar Italia Ltd, London
- Miss Gemma Tattersall, Gemma Tattersall, South East
- Mr Muhammed Afzal Jabarkhail, Mexita, Scotland
- Mr Shamim Ahmed, Royal Bengal Restaurant, South West
- Canei International Limited, East Midlands
- Kitty Café Leeds Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- DES Healthcare Limited, East Midlands
- Lakeside Day Nursery Limited, Wales
- Zayani Limited, London
- Eaton Electrical Systems Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Fadhil Omar Ibrahim, Best Hand Car Wash (Marehay), East Midlands
- Central Garage (Chesham) Ltd, Heath Motors, South East
- Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London
- Penrhyn Inns Limited, The White Hart, North West
- Everest Hotels Limited, Maner Hotel, Wales
- Coastal Heating Ltd, East of England
- UK Solutions Limited, East of England
- NEO Property Solutions Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mountford House Nursery Limited, East Midlands
- Major Cleaning Services Limited, East of England
- Witham Valeting Ltd, East of England
- Parsons Bakery Limited, South West
- Mr Amir Rasool, Zara Continental Hotel & Restaurant, Scotland
- Grosvenor Concierge Limited (previously GCS Facility Services Limited), East Midlands
- Industrial Cleaning Services (UK) Ltd, London
- Spring Cleaning Services Limited, SCS Contract Cleaning, South West
- Sunlit Ltd, Fit4Less, London
- Blink Productions Limited, Blinkinc, London
- DSM Joinery Contractors Limited, Scotland
- Fashion Fabric Transprinters Limited, East Midlands
- Mrs Imogen Katherine Wyvill, Mr Marmaduke D'Arcy William Wyvill and Mr Marmaduke Charles Astey Wyvill, Constable Burton Enterprises, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mrs Nalani Carr, Robbies, East of England
- Temple Farm Limited, Shell, South East
- Walker Outboard Services Limited, South East
- Shah Foods Ltd, Subway Restaurant, London
- City Office (NI) Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Ms Stacey Baker, The Style Room, Scotland
- Joarr Hot Food Emporium Limited, North West
- St John's Road Garage Limited, South East
- Alanya Catering Ltd, Antalya Restaurant, East Midlands
- Care Direct Group Limited, South East
- Baudelaire Limited, South East
- House Of Glamour Limited, Fab Beaute London, London
- Oshibori Scotland Ltd, Oshibori, Scotland
- Yatab Company Ltd, London
- Cheeky Monkey Day Nurseries Limited, West Midlands
- S & W Developments Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- The Lady Cleaner Ltd, South East
- Mi Casa Care Ltd, East Midlands
- SNC-LAVALIN RAIL & TRANSIT LIMITED, South East
- Little Flowers Limited, Little Flowers Nursery, Scotland
- Little Ducklings Day Nursery (Garstang) Limited, North West
- Fresh 75 Limited, Nabab Indian Takeaway, South East
- Excel Parking Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Simon Foster and Mrs Jane Foster, ST and JE Foster, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Daniel Jenkinson, Daniel J Hair, North West
- Spanners & Sparks (EK) Limited, Scotland
- Central Electrical Contracts Limited, West Midlands
- Branded Housewares Limited, West Midlands
- Valerie Anne Sheen, Top to Bottom Cleaning Services, South West
- Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Limited, "Rosebridge Day Nursery (Google shows as permanently closed)", North West
- Elite Motors Bodyshop Limited, East Midlands
- Roux Waterside Inn Limited, The Waterside Inn, South East
- P.B Services (Wales) Limited, Wales
- Lostock Hall Academy Trust, North West
- Taylor Shaw Limited, North West
- Sage Hair Care (Salons) Limited, Sage Hair Care, Wales
- Mr Andrew Petrou, The Works Hair and Beauty, London
- Crystal Car Wash and Valeting Ltd, East Midlands
- KEYSIGNS LIMITED, Scotland
- Centerplate UK Limited, London
- MN Support Services Limited, London
- Kirklees Active Leisure, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Marsden Healthcare Limited, North West
- Mrs Michelle S Chandler, Shelly Babies, West Midlands
- Jamie Stevens (Kensington) Ltd, London
- Filco Supermarkets Limited, Wales
- AFH Ltd, Wales
- Ms Philippa Funnell, Pippa Funnell Eventing, South East
- Kids at Heart (Harrogate) Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Sparkle Cleaning Co. (London) Limited, London
- Lexington Catering Limited, London
- What A Hoot Day Nursery Limited, North East
- Mr Andy B Fitzsimmons, Mr Ford B Fitzsimmons and Mrs Theresa G Fitzsimmons, Buckreddan Care Centre, Scotland
- QSO Ltd, Shell Fuel Station, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Parkers Pets Limited, South East
- Kazoku Restaurant Group Ltd, South East
- Madames Hair & Beauty Limited, South West
- Acerta Group Limited, West Midlands
- London Auto Parts Limited, London
- Killan Structural Limited, North West
- Sandersons (N.W.) Ltd, North West
- A & K Home Care Services Ltd, West Midlands
- Chaplins Hotel Limited, North West
- Calmac Developments Limited, Nisa Local, Scotland
- La Reserve Aparthotel (Manchester) Limited, North West
- Ultimate Stores Limited, Ultimate Craft, London
- Drayton Manor Resort Limited, West Midlands
- Community Foundation, Rainbow Day Nursery, West Midlands
- D and G Pub Company Limited, The Green Dragon, North East
- Poplars Blossoms Nursery School Limited, East Midlands
- Vonsung Limited, London
- Cornish Premier Pasties Limited, South West
- The Clansmans Rest Ltd, Bouncing Joey's, Scotland
- Natural Care 53 Limited, North West
- TKE Landscaping Ltd, East of England
- Mockingbird Lane Ltd, The Little House of Hair, Scotland
- Mr Patrick G Neilan, P G Neilan, Scotland
- Brean Leisure Park Ltd, South West
- Davidsons Plumbing & Heating Limited, South West
- Motor Body Centre Limited, West Midlands
- S & S Care (UK) Limited, Wales
- Kelton Nursery, North West
- Asset India Limited, London
- Safegas UK Ltd, North West
- Mert GB 2 Limited, Roman Express, London
- Hallwell Projects Ltd, South West
- Mr Andrew Roy Milward, Andrew Milward Joinery, Wales
- R & R Retail UK Limited, East of England
- Salon IPS Ltd, East of England
- Mr Narinder Kumar Nar, Danam, West Midlands
- Old Mill Holiday Park Limited, South East
- Ms Caroline Wright, Cazper's Hair Studio, West Midlands
- Dolphin Care (IOW) Limited, South East
- Whistledown Inn Limited, Whistledown Hotel, Northern Ireland
- Renegade Hair Studio Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Lethendy Cheltenham Limited, South West
- Heminstone Estates Limited, East of England
- S Leicester Ltd, East Midlands
- GB Vape Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- P McCarthy Limited, East of England
- K. Foley Limited, McDonalds, East of England
- AGL Attractions Limited, South West
- Techlogico Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Iain Stewart Matheson, Iain Stewart The Art of Hairdressing, Scotland
- GLASGOW WATERLOO LIMITED, Hotel Indigo Glasgow, Scotland
- R J Ferguson Company Limited, Northern Ireland
- Ms Susan Meheux, Domestic Darlings, South East
- Mr David Odudu, Globeline Estates, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr Hazar Ibrahim Hamid, Wash N Go Car Wash, Yorkshire and The Humber
- M&C Jones Building Contractors Limited, Wales
- Hi-Spec Facilities Services Ltd, South East
- Calibre Building & Decorating Services Limited, West Midlands
- CPM Electrical Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Ashbrook Roofing & Supplies Limited, East Midlands
- Mr Thomas Hutchison, Taxi & Hutch, Scotland
- Mr Khalid Javid, Rooster @ 86, North West
- South Golden Mountain Limited, Buffet Time, South East
- Oldbury Grange Nursing Home Ltd, West Midlands
- OC Electric Limited, North East
- Seagrave Decorations Limited, East Midlands
- Little Angels Fun Club and Nursery Limited, North East
- GAPJ Ivinghoe Ltd, The Kings Head, South East
- Vapour C Co Ltd, Vapour Cigarette Company, South East
- Wide Range Services Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Hughes (Family Bakers) Holdings Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- A W Pettitt Limited, Old John Peel, North West
- Smartway Holding Limited, Londis, London
- Beaux Health and Wellbeing Ltd, South West
- Saggiomo Luxury Foods Limited, SLF, London
- John Clark (Holdings) Limited, Scotland
- Swiftclean (UK) Limited, East of England
- Reachout Healthcare Limited, North West
- Mr Ian T Henderson, Hair Design by Ian, North West
- Clarke Group Construction Limited, East Midlands
- MRB Cleaning Limited, Wales
- Mr John Fulton Allen & Mr John Gary King, The Village Store, Northern Ireland
- Belmont Hotel (Leicester) Limited, The Belmont Hotel, East Midlands
- Mini Me Private Day Nursery Limited, Wales
- Glow Trade Ltd, East Midlands
- Mr Jason Hearn, Hearns of Taunton, South West
- Country Park Leisure Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- C & C Precision Engineering Services Limited, West Midlands
- Karen Jeffrey, Hair By Karen Jeffrey, Scotland
- DNA Cleaning Solutions Limited, London
- Assured Care (Stockport) Ltd., North West
- Graylaw International Freight Group Ltd, North West
- SPI Trading Limited, Spice Restaurant, Northern Ireland
- Executive Hire Ltd., Hire Society Coach Hire, Scotland
- Accelerate Cleaning Solutions Ltd, East of England
- LGH Plumbing & Heating Services Limited, North West
- Samuel Eales Silverware Limited, Inkermanv Silver, Yorkshire and The Humber
- High Grove Beds Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Shakes n Cakes Aberdeen Ltd, Scotland
- Bespoke Cuisine Ltd, London
- Mascallkelly Limited, The Spa Hotel, North East
- Sher Gill Enterprises Limited, The Argyll Hotel, Scotland
- Ms Hiromi Sato, Tokyo Retro, London
- R.Loughlin Electrical Services Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Papermoon Nurseries (Boultham Park) Limited, Paper Moon Day Nurseries, East Midlands
- SB Rom Food Center Ltd, London
- Mr Robert Pontefract, Clear Ridge Veterinary Surgery, East Midlands
- Grant Leisure Group Limited, Blackpool Zoo, North West
- Everbright Lodge Ltd, The Wild Pheasant, Wales
- Biscuit Clothing Ltd, Scotland
- Brockencote Hall Hotel Limited, West Midlands
- Mr Francis Joseph McParland and Mr Peter Liam McParland, Annvale Joinery Works, Northern Ireland
- Colemans Garden Centre Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Southcoast Homecare Ltd, South East
- Booth & Stirland Limited, East Midlands
- Grieve Decor Limited, Iain A Grieve Painter & Decorator, North East
- Barry Tyre Centre Limited, Wales
- Piddle Brewery Limited, South West
- Forseti Law Ltd, North West
- Wash Me Clean Ltd, South East
- Colonnade (Operator) Limited, London
- Mario Gianni Limited, North West
- Moyo's Brothers Limited, Moyo's Burgers, South East
- Atticus Cleaning Services Limited, North West
- Mrs Jane Boome and Miss Verity Jane Boome, Boome Hair & Beauty, East of England
- Get Grip Auto Ltd, Get Grip Tyres & Auto, South West
- Downs Holdings Limited, Judges County House Hotel, North East
- Direct Cleaning Services (Oxford) Limited, Direct Cleaning Services, South West
- Viv Designs Ltd, South East
- Sycamore Farm Park Limited, East Midlands
- SMK Building & Joinery Contractors Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Richard Tate Limited, Tate Accident Repair Centre, Yorkshire and The Humber
- JDP Hotels Ltd, Best Western Hotel St Pierre, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Miss Abby Fox, Shake Waffle n Roll, North West
- Polish Village Bakery Ltd, North West
- ENERGY DUNDEE 4 U LTD, Scotland
- Synvestment Ltd, South East
- Peony Culture Communication Limited, Peony Education, North East
- Easy Clean Contractors Limited, East of England
- R Binks Construction Limited, North West
- Mrs Julie Shaw, Kids at Heart, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mrs Karaimjit Gill, Holton Road Stores, Wales
- Mcaleer & McGarrity Ltd, Northern Ireland
- M.P.M Consumer Products Limited, North West
- K.L.N. Limited, The Pretzel Place, London
- GMD SERVICES LIMITED, Yorkshire and The Humber
- C.V.East Ltd, East of England
- Mr Jonathan Hope and Mr Charlie Hope, Day & Knight, South East
- Belshaw Bookkeeping Services Limited, North West
- D Allen Transport Limited, North West
- Mrs S & Mr G Clough, Mount of Olives Farm, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Golden Cue Snooker Club Limited, West Midlands
- South Wales Building and Construction Limited, SWBC, Wales
- Form Communal Maintenance Limited, North West
- SMS Bars Limited, Remedy Bar and Brewhouse, North West
- Grace Construction and Management Ltd, East Midlands
- Alveston House Hotel Limited, South West
- Mrs Pearl Moore, Bond Street Chippy, North West
- Think Wraps Ltd, South West
- Telebizz Ltd, South West
- Hill Top Day Nursery Limited, East Midlands
- W. Corbett & Co. (Galvanizing) Limited, Corbetts the Galvanizers, West Midlands
- Autocare (Benfleet) Limited, East of England
- Pork Farms Limited, East Midlands
- Galdin Limited, Hoxton Best Kebab, London
- Trinity Park Nursery Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Mr Thanabalasingam Ketheeswarathas and Mrs Sivasuki Ketheeswarathas, Dickens News & Off Licence, East of England
- G P H Carpentry Limited, South West
- Euro Car Wash (South East) Limited, Euro Car Wash, London
- Mrs Melanie Elizabet Brown, Mr Browns, Scotland
- A O Hand Car Wash & Valeting Ltd, London
- Dash-Cae Limited, South East
- Janette Allen Limited, East of England
- Ms Sarah Balfour, Studio 105 Hair, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Allied Industrial Products Limited, North West
- Cummins Ltd, North East
- Ramsbottom Cricket Club, North West
- Soughton Shoot Limited, Wales
- Mrs Penni Durdy, The Hair Shop, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Friends Care Agency Limited, East of England
- French Connection UK Limited, London
- Precision Workwear Limited, East Midlands
- Joinex Joinery Express Limited, London
- Yorkcloud Limited, The Lakeside Hotel & Spa, North West
- KR Scotland Ltd, Scotland
- The KLE (Berwick) Group Ltd, North East
- Zig Zag Day Nursery Limited, East of England
- Birdies Day Nursery Limited, Birdies Day Nursery, Northern Ireland
- Sooty Olive Ltd, The Sooty Olive, Northern Ireland
- Bright Bees Nursery Ltd, East Midlands
- What The Fish Limited, London
- SFC (Edmonton) Limited, Sirwan Food Centre, London
- Fairytales Day Nursery Limited, West Midlands
- R.G.R. Garages (Cranfield) Limited, East of England
- Mad Goose Catering Limited, The Mermaid at Ellington, East of England
- Mr Grzegorz Biezunski, Polski Sklep U Grzesia, South West
- Futurerate Limited, Vere Phillipps, East Midlands
- Kids Korner Day Nurseries Ltd, Northern Ireland
- Inter County Cleaning Services Limited, East Midlands
- Spring Clean Commercial Ltd, East of England
- Clean Living Services Limited, London
- Le Petit Francais Ltd, Scotland
- Playworks Childcare Limited, Wales
- Wickhambrook Stores Limited, East of England
- Rothco Independent Mortgages Ltd, North East
- James David Segal, Marie Clare, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Daniel Thwaites Public Limited Company, North West
- HRUK Group of Companies Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Historic Hotels & Properties Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Penge Car Care ltd, London
- Craig Gordon Building Services Ltd, Scotland
- Mountview Hotels Ltd, Scotland
- Paragon Quality Foods Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Core Electrical Solutions Ltd, London
- Snacks Van Ltd, East of England
- MacDonald Hotels (Management) Limited, Scotland
- Kelly Teggin Hairdressing Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Safe Gas (N.I.) Limited, Northern Ireland
- Harrison Wade Ltd, North West
- Spectrum Energy Guard Ltd, South West
- Gastronomy Foods UK Limited, KFC, West Midlands
- Jobseekrs Limited, North West
- Stepping-Stones-Services Limited, North West
- Tramp Hair Boutique Limited, North West
- Emporio Fashion Ltd, East Midlands
- Halton Concrete Ltd, North West
- Kanto Stranmillis Limited, Northern Ireland
- Complete Payroll and Accountancy Limited, North West
- Flawless Cleaning Ltd, West Midlands
- Al Halal Supermarket Limited, Worldwide Foodstores, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Max & Molly Limited, North West
- Happy Children Day Nursery Limited, Northern Ireland
- Jagard Valeting & Cleaning Services Ltd, East Midlands
- 247 Convenience Store (Bury) Ltd, Booze Box, North West
- The Race Horses Hotel Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Strategic Facilities Management Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Mr C Saudin & Mrs P Saudin, Lanna Thai Restaurant, South East
- Golden Car Limited, London
- Your Friendly Local Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Steven Boom, Lavinia Cleaning, East Midlands
- M A Fashions Ltd, East Midlands
- Comserv Contracting & Commercial Limited, West Midlands
- Bonner Studs Limited, West Midlands
- M & C Retail Limited, North East
- Legacy Resorts Limited, Three Lochs Holiday Park, Scotland
- E.K.S Living Clean Ltd, East of England
- SC HCW Ltd, Euro Hand Car Wash, Northern Ireland
- David Alexander Forbes, D F Distribution Services, Scotland
- Arunagiri UK LTD, Spar, East of England
- Millfield Haulage Limited, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Ardmore (Co. Derry) Pre-Cast Concrete Limited, Northern Ireland
- W1 Soho Ltd., Martha's Restaurant & Bar, London
- Shree Siddhi Limited, The Kirky Mahal, Scotland
- 41 Cars Hull Ltd, Yorkshire and The Humber
- Felix Inns Ltd, The Malt Shovel, West Midlands
- Eastchurch Holiday Centre Limited, South East
- Surf N Turf Limited, Toros Steakhouse, East Midlands
- Red House Garage Limited, Blackbrook Test and Service Centre, North West
- Classic Decorators (UK) Limited, Wales
- John Codona's Pleasure Fairs Limited, Codona's, Scotland
- Timberquay Limited, Northern Ireland
- Ace Support FM Ltd, London
- Sleepwell (Cumbria) Limited, The Imperial Hotel, North West
- Blank Brixton Ltd, London
Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.
“Ensuring workers have the support they need and making sure they receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work is a key commitment in our Plan for Change. This will put more money in working people’s pockets, helping to boost productivity and ending low pay.”
Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the Low Pay Commission, said: “We welcome today’s publication. Underpayment leaves workers out of pocket and disadvantages the majority of employers who do abide by the rules. These naming rounds play an important part in ensuring that all workers receive their full wages and that they are aware there is support for them to ensure that they do.”
