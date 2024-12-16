The bank’s 2024 review feature gives users an eye-opening way to reflect on their spending 🎉

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monzo has launched Your Year in Monzo, a 2024 spending recap similar to Spotify Wrapped

The feature offers insights into your financial habits with a choice of a ‘nice’ or ‘savage’ tone

Access it by updating the app, where it appears prominently on the home screen

It’s a fun and eye-opening way to reflect on your spending and plan for 2025

Popular digital banking app Monzo has launched its highly anticipated ‘Year in Monzo’ feature, offering users an engaging and often eye-opening recap of their spending habits over 2024.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Monzo’s year-end review combines insightful data with a playful, personalised touch, making it an entertaining way to reflect on your financial habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how exactly do you access the feature, and what can users expect from it? Here is everything you need to know.

How to find your Year in Monzo

To access your Year in Monzo, simply open the latest version of the app on your phone.

You won’t have to hunt for it - Monzo has ensured it’s unmissable, prominently displayed at the top of your home screen (though you can also click here).

From there, you’ll be prompted to dive into your spending recap, where the app breaks down your financial highlights of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Monzo) | Monzo

One notable feature of Monzo’s review this year is the choice of tone. Before you start, the app asks whether you’d prefer it to be “nice” or “savage” in its delivery.

While the choice doesn’t affect the data itself, it changes the presentation style - ideal for those who want either a gentle nudge or a brutally honest wake-up call.

Whether you’re greeted with kind encouragement or biting wit, Monzo ensures the experience is entertaining, if a little humbling.

For many, this feature serves as a reality check. Personally, Monzo reminded me just how much I spend on late-night impulse takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are often fuelled by a post-gig buzz; it turns out I’m in the top 1% of spenders at my local grassroots music venue - a fact that’s both a point of pride and a slight concern for my wallet.

Supporting local music is worth it, of course, but Monzo also revealed just how much of the aftermath has been fuelled by Greggs vegan sausage rolls...

But maybe I shouldn’t be so hard on myself. According to Monzo’s data for the entire UK across the year, London was once again the only city to prefer Pret over Greggs.

What did your Year in Monzo reveal about your spending habits? Were you surprised, proud, or maybe even a little embarrassed? We’d love to hear your highlights (or lowlights) in the comments!