Morrisons to close cafes and counters across UK putting 365 jobs at risk - full list of cafe closures
The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.
The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.
The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.
But there will be a total of around 365 employees at risk of redundancy.
Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.
“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.
Full list of Morrison’s cafes that will close
- Bradford Thornbury – West Yorkshire
- Paisley Falside Rd – Renfrewshire, Scotland
- London Queensbury – Greater London
- Portsmouth – Hampshire
- Great Park – Tyne and Wear
- Banchory North Deeside Rd – Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Failsworth Poplar Street – Greater Manchester
- Blackburn Railway Road – Lancashire
- Leeds Swinnow Rd – West Yorkshire
- London Wood Green – Greater London
- Kirkham Poulton St – Lancashire
- Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd – Leicestershire
- Stirchley – West Midlands
- Leeds Horsforth – West Yorkshire
- London Erith – Greater London
- Crowborough – East Sussex
- Bellshill John St – North Lanarkshire, Scotland
- Dumbarton Glasgow Rd – West Dunbartonshire, Scotland
- East Kilbride Lindsayfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland
- East Kilbride Stewartfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland
- Glasgow Newlands – Glasgow, Scotland
- Largs Irvine Rd – North Ayrshire, Scotland
- Troon Academy St – South Ayrshire, Scotland
- Wishaw Kirk Rd – North Lanarkshire, Scotland
- Newcastle upon Tyne Cowgate – Tyne and Wear
- Northampton Kettering Road – Northamptonshire
- Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk – Worcestershire
- Solihull Warwick Rd – West Midlands
- Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales
- Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales
- Hadleigh – Suffolk
- Harrow, Hatch End – Greater London
- High Wycombe Temple End – Buckinghamshire
- Leighton Buzzard Lake St – Bedfordshire
- London Stratford – Greater London
- Sidcup Westwood Lane – Greater London
- Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire
- Warminster Weymouth St – Wiltshire
- Oxted Station Yard – Surrey
- Reigate Bell St – Surrey
- Borehamwood – Hertfordshire
- Weybridge, Monument Hill – Surrey
- Bathgate – West Lothian, Scotland
- Erskine Bridgewater SC – Renfrewshire, Scotland
- Gorleston Blackwell Road – Norfolk
- Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales
- Mansfield Woodhouse – Nottinghamshire
- Elland – West Yorkshire
- Gloucester – Metz Way – Gloucestershire
- Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire
- Littlehampton – Wick – West Sussex
- Helensburgh – Argyll and Bute, Scotland
Full list of Morrison’s Daily convenience stores to close
- Gorleston Lowestoft Road – Norfolk
- Peebles 3-5 Old Town – Scottish Borders, Scotland
- Shenfield 214 Hutton Road – Essex
- Poole Waterloo Estate – Dorset
- Tonbridge Higham Lane Est – Kent
- Romsey The Cornmarket – Hampshire
- Stewarton Lainshaw Street – East Ayrshire, Scotland
- Selsdon Featherbed Lane – Greater London
- Haxby Village – North Yorkshire
- Great Barr Queslett Rd – West Midlands
- Whickham Oakfield Road – Tyne and Wear
- Worle – Somerset
- Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade – West Sussex
- Woking Westfield Road – Surrey
- Wokingham 40 Peach Street – Berkshire
- Exeter 51 Sidwell Street – Devon
- Bath Moorland Road – Somerset
