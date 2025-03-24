Morrisons says 365 jobs are at risk of redundancy because of plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists and fresh food counters.

The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

But there will be a total of around 365 employees at risk of redundancy.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.

Full list of Morrison’s cafes that will close

Bradford Thornbury – West Yorkshire

Paisley Falside Rd – Renfrewshire, Scotland

London Queensbury – Greater London

Portsmouth – Hampshire

Great Park – Tyne and Wear

Banchory North Deeside Rd – Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Failsworth Poplar Street – Greater Manchester

Blackburn Railway Road – Lancashire

Leeds Swinnow Rd – West Yorkshire

London Wood Green – Greater London

Kirkham Poulton St – Lancashire

Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd – Leicestershire

Stirchley – West Midlands

Leeds Horsforth – West Yorkshire

London Erith – Greater London

Crowborough – East Sussex

Bellshill John St – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

Dumbarton Glasgow Rd – West Dunbartonshire, Scotland

East Kilbride Lindsayfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

East Kilbride Stewartfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

Glasgow Newlands – Glasgow, Scotland

Largs Irvine Rd – North Ayrshire, Scotland

Troon Academy St – South Ayrshire, Scotland

Wishaw Kirk Rd – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

Newcastle upon Tyne Cowgate – Tyne and Wear

Northampton Kettering Road – Northamptonshire

Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk – Worcestershire

Solihull Warwick Rd – West Midlands

Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales

Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales

Hadleigh – Suffolk

Harrow, Hatch End – Greater London

High Wycombe Temple End – Buckinghamshire

Leighton Buzzard Lake St – Bedfordshire

London Stratford – Greater London

Sidcup Westwood Lane – Greater London

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire

Warminster Weymouth St – Wiltshire

Oxted Station Yard – Surrey

Reigate Bell St – Surrey

Borehamwood – Hertfordshire

Weybridge, Monument Hill – Surrey

Bathgate – West Lothian, Scotland

Erskine Bridgewater SC – Renfrewshire, Scotland

Gorleston Blackwell Road – Norfolk

Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales

Mansfield Woodhouse – Nottinghamshire

Elland – West Yorkshire

Gloucester – Metz Way – Gloucestershire

Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire

Littlehampton – Wick – West Sussex

Helensburgh – Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Full list of Morrison’s Daily convenience stores to close

Gorleston Lowestoft Road – Norfolk

Peebles 3-5 Old Town – Scottish Borders, Scotland

Shenfield 214 Hutton Road – Essex

Poole Waterloo Estate – Dorset

Tonbridge Higham Lane Est – Kent

Romsey The Cornmarket – Hampshire

Stewarton Lainshaw Street – East Ayrshire, Scotland

Selsdon Featherbed Lane – Greater London

Haxby Village – North Yorkshire

Great Barr Queslett Rd – West Midlands

Whickham Oakfield Road – Tyne and Wear

Worle – Somerset

Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade – West Sussex

Woking Westfield Road – Surrey

Wokingham 40 Peach Street – Berkshire

Exeter 51 Sidwell Street – Devon

Bath Moorland Road – Somerset