NatWest banking app goes down as customers get message about Sainsbury's
NatWest bought the Sainsbury’s banking arm last summer, acquiring about a million customer accounts
NatWest said it would gain about one million customer accounts as part of the deal, including credit cards, loans and savings accounts. The move involved £1.4bn of unsecured personal loans and £1.1bn of credit card balances, as well as £2.6bn of customer deposits, it was reported at the time.
But this morning NatWest customers have been left frustrated as they cannot log on to their app, due to a message about Sainsbury’s accounts being migrated.
This has affected not just former Sainsbury’s customers who are being moved across but also “original” NatWest customers.
Several people have taken to X to say that they cannot access the app, and are being directed to a screen which then needs the app to authenticate them before they log in - but as they can’t get into the app this means they are stuck.
NationalWorld has contacted NatWest for details.