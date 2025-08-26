NatWest banking app goes down as customers get message about Sainsbury's

NatWest customers are having troubles logging into to their accounts this morning.Nat

NatWest bought the Sainsbury’s banking arm last summer, acquiring about a million customer accounts

NatWest said it would gain about one million customer accounts as part of the deal, including credit cards, loans and savings accounts. The move involved £1.4bn of unsecured personal loans and £1.1bn of credit card balances, as well as £2.6bn of customer deposits, it was reported at the time.

But this morning NatWest customers have been left frustrated as they cannot log on to their app, due to a message about Sainsbury’s accounts being migrated.

This has affected not just former Sainsbury’s customers who are being moved across but also “original” NatWest customers.

Several people have taken to X to say that they cannot access the app, and are being directed to a screen which then needs the app to authenticate them before they log in - but as they can’t get into the app this means they are stuck.

NationalWorld has contacted NatWest for details.