Neve Baker-Wright is only just old enough to drink legally - but as Britain’s youngest landlady she has the keys to her own pub.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year has waitressed in pubs since she was 14 and wasn’t sure what to do after finishing her A-levels.

Now she's running the 18th century Grade-II listed village pub after taking on the lease from its previous landlords 10 months after turning 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neve says she's relishing the challenge ahead and is hoping to "entice a younger generation" as well as keeping the "fantastic locals" happy.

Neve said: "Lots of people just said ‘give it a shot’ and at first I thought 'no way' because I'm only 18. I've never done anything like this before. My family had said to me, 'what could possibly go wrong?’ and my response was, ‘ well, quite a lot’.

"But the more encouragement I got, the more I started to believe I could do it and here I am now. I was apprehensive at first but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"It’s a lovely village pub and consider it my local, having spent a lot of time there over the past couple of years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neve Baker-Wright, 18, has taken over the lease on the New Inn in Folkingham after the previous landlords suggested she put forward a business plan to the owners Admiral Taverns. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The previous landlords had suggested Neve put forward a business plan to the owners Admiral Taverns because they were retiring. She studied business studies at A-level and was left stunned when they told her it was one of the best business plans they had ever seen.

Neve, who says Malibu and Coke and Pimm’s are her favourite tipples, was handed the keys on July 30 and opened on August 1 with a live band.

She now wants to introduce theme nights and cocktail evenings as well as making the boozer more family-friendly.

Neve Baker-Wright outside The New Inn in Folkingham | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Neve - who turns 19 on September 20 - added: "I'd never written a business plan before so had no idea what I was really doing but they said it was one of the best they have ever read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been hard work, I'm in at 6am most days but it has been going really well so far and everybody has been so supportive. For me, it is about keeping the core customer base while attracting new people from a younger generation and families too.

"We have quiz nights, bingo and seniors lunches but we want our customers to be from right across the spectrum and everyone is welcome. The garden is great and I’m hoping to be able to invest in some play equipment and a decking stage, so we can have some live local music.

"We're hoping to resdesign it a little bit to make it more kid friendly. I have lots of plans and I'm determined for the challenge ahead. Everyone has been so friendly and helpful so far so I'm feeling positive."

Neve Baker-Wright, 18, outside her pub | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The pub, The New Inn in Folkingham, Lincolnshire, is also something of a family affair, with her dad, Andy Baker, taking on the role of chef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neve, from nearby Ropsley, who has also previously worked as an Officers’ Mess steward at RAF Cranwell, added: "My mum and step-mum helped clean the place up and get it all ready and my dad is the chef.

"He doesn't mind being told what to do by me, he loves it I think. We've already tweaked the menu, adding burgers, steaks, ribs and pies. We want to offer people more choice.

"We are hoping to get a new lager in and we have lots of brilliant cask ales and guest ales. We want to put on theme night, such as Greek and Italian. It's already a brilliant atmosphere in there as our regulars are fantastic.”

Proud dad Andy added: "I know she will put the hours in. She already has. It's a tough industry, so for someone like Neve to blank that out, I'm hoping with her enthusiasm it will inspire more people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of pubs in the UK has steadily decreased every year since 2000, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. Some 15,000 pubs have closed in that time, including 289 last year - the equivalent of six a week.

Two years ago NationalWorld reported Rheanna Geraghty, 18, had taken over at the 17th century Waggon and Horses pub in the village of Steeple Morden, Cambridgeshire. The pub has since come under new management.