Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The gaming world is abuzz after Nintendo yesterday confirmed what everyone knew was coming - the impending arrival of the Switch 2 console in three months.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Switch is one of the most successful consoles ever made - shifting about 150m units and setting a new standard for graphics on a handheld machine. During Wednesday’s 60-minute live stream, Nintendo went through some of its features as well as the games that will be available.

It’s being launched on June 5, and there will be two options on launch day – to buy the console on its own, or with a digital version of Mario Kart World, the new open-world racing game, included. It will cost £395, or £429 for a bundle which also includes Mario Kart World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mario Kart World will be available on Switch 2. | Nintendo

These are all the games that have been mentioned so far for the Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World

Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6.

Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Hitman World of Assassination

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Duskbloods

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Drag X Drive

Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion

Split Fiction

EA Sports FC 26

Madden NFL 26

Hogwarts Legacy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Project 007

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

F-Zero GX

Soulcalibur II

Deltarune: Chapter 1

Deltarune: Chapter 2

Deltarune: Chapter 3

Deltarune: Chapter 4

Borderlands 4

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

WWE 2K25

NBA 2K26

Survival Kids

Enter the Gungeon 2

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Goodnight Universe

Two Point Museum

Wild Hearts S

WitchBrook

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Star Wars Outlaws

Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Fast Fusion

Shadow Labyrinth

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files

REANIMAL

Fortnite

Ridge Racer

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Tamagotchi Plaza

Human Fall Flat 2

The biggest new feature announced - other than the fact it is significantly more powerful, with faster gameplay and eight times the storage of the original Switch, is what Nintendo calls GameChat.

The feature enables players to voice chat with up to 12 friends at the same time while playing, and even if they are playing different games. Users can see feeds of their friends’ gameplay as they play, and up to four friends can share one screen if they want to play together.

Attaching the Switch 2 Camera also allows up to four players to see each other’s faces while they chat and play. Nintendo also announced a feature called GameShare, which will enable users to share and play the same game with others who do not own it.