Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of games announced so far for new console
The Switch is one of the most successful consoles ever made - shifting about 150m units and setting a new standard for graphics on a handheld machine. During Wednesday’s 60-minute live stream, Nintendo went through some of its features as well as the games that will be available.
It’s being launched on June 5, and there will be two options on launch day – to buy the console on its own, or with a digital version of Mario Kart World, the new open-world racing game, included. It will cost £395, or £429 for a bundle which also includes Mario Kart World.
These are all the games that have been mentioned so far for the Nintendo Switch 2
- Mario Kart World
- Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6.
- Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Duskbloods
- Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Drag X Drive
- Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion
- Split Fiction
- EA Sports FC 26
- Madden NFL 26
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Project 007
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0: Director's Cut
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- F-Zero GX
- Soulcalibur II
- Deltarune: Chapter 1
- Deltarune: Chapter 2
- Deltarune: Chapter 3
- Deltarune: Chapter 4
- Borderlands 4
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- WWE 2K25
- NBA 2K26
- Survival Kids
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Goodnight Universe
- Two Point Museum
- Wild Hearts S
- WitchBrook
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files
- REANIMAL
- Fortnite
- Ridge Racer
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Human Fall Flat 2
The biggest new feature announced - other than the fact it is significantly more powerful, with faster gameplay and eight times the storage of the original Switch, is what Nintendo calls GameChat.
The feature enables players to voice chat with up to 12 friends at the same time while playing, and even if they are playing different games. Users can see feeds of their friends’ gameplay as they play, and up to four friends can share one screen if they want to play together.
Attaching the Switch 2 Camera also allows up to four players to see each other’s faces while they chat and play. Nintendo also announced a feature called GameShare, which will enable users to share and play the same game with others who do not own it.
