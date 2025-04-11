Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of a popular kitchen labour-saving device have been warned that a fault means it may burst into flames.

A recall notice has been issued for some Nutribullet blenders, because the lithium-ion batteries may overheat during and there is a chance they may catch fire.

The Chinese-made appliances have been sold in black, white, red and grey.

They are the cordless Nutribullet GO NBG-100 Rechargeable Blender model, and the affected serial numbers are:

From 23XJ111122 00001 to 23XJ111122 01932 - Stock keeping unit code NB09300

From 23XH110922 00001 to 23XH110922 03220 - SKU NB09300S

From 23XL111422 00001 to 23XL111422 01288 - SKU NB09300W

The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards says: “Owners should stop using the Nutribullet Go NBG-100 immediately and visit https://nbg100.nutribullet.com/ to check if their product is affected.

“The serial number and SKU can be found on the underside of the product. Owners will need to register their affected product to receive a replacement NBG-200 model free of charge.”