New Government road safety plans could transform driving for older motorists 🚗

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is planning mandatory eye tests every three years for drivers over 70, with bans for those who fail

Drink-drive limits in England and Wales may also be lowered to match Scotland and much of Europe

Tougher penalties are proposed for uninsured drivers, seatbelt offenders, and drug-drivers

Police could use roadside saliva tests to prosecute drug-driving offences more efficiently

The reforms aim to reduce the number of road deaths and serious injuries in the UK

Millions of older motorists could soon be forced to prove their eyesight is up to scratch or risk losing their licence.

That’s if sweeping new road safety reforms being planned by the Government are introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what exactly could the changes involve, and what would it really mean for older drivers looking to get behind the wheel? Here is everything you need to know about it...

What could change?

Ministers are considering mandatory eye tests every three years for drivers aged over 70, with automatic bans for those who fail, a measure which has been discussed for years and is widely seen as sensible.

The move comes amid growing concern about the number of fatal and serious collisions on UK roads, which have remained stubbornly high for more than a decade. Several countries already have rules targeting older drivers to help ensure road safety.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The proposals, set to be unveiled in the autumn as part of Labour’s first road safety strategy in 10 years, also include a potential cut to the drink-drive limit in England and Wales from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22 – bringing it into line with Scotland and most of Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is also expected to push for tougher penalties for uninsured drivers, those caught without a seatbelt, and drug-drivers.

Police could be given the power to prosecute drug-driving offences based on roadside saliva tests rather than slower and more costly blood tests.

Why might the changes be made?

Last year, 1,633 people were killed and almost 28,000 seriously injured on Britain’s roads – figures that have barely shifted since 2010 after years of steady decline. Drink-driving deaths are also rising, hitting a 13-year high in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motoring groups have welcomed the shake-up - AA president Edmund King said the measures are “much overdue” and could “modernise our approach to saving lives”.

IAM RoadSmart’s Nicholas Lyes called regular vision checks for older drivers “sensible”, while RAC policy chief Simon Williams urged the Government to go further by tackling habitual drink-drivers with measures such as alcolocks.

All proposals will go out to consultation before any changes are introduced, but with the Government wanting to show it’s tackling road deaths seriously, this package of reforms has a good chance of becoming law.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.