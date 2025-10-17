High street betting takes another hit as almost 250 staff face uncertainty 🎯

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Power is set to close 57 betting shops across the UK and Ireland

Nearly 250 employees are at risk, with some redeployment opportunities offered

The closures are driven by rising costs and challenging market conditions

The number of high street betting shops has dropped by a third since 2017

The move comes amid concerns over potential UK gambling tax increases

A well-known bookmaker has announced the closure of 57 betting shops across the UK and Ireland, affecting nearly 250 employees.

The decision from Paddy Power, owned by Flutter Entertainment, follows a comprehensive review of its high street operations, driven by increasing cost pressures and challenging market conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures will impact 29 shops in the UK, and 28 in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 247 employees will be affected - 128 in the UK, and 119 in Ireland - and will be offered redeployment opportunities where possible.

But the company has said that these closures will unfortunately lead to a number of job losses.

Paddy Power is set to close 57 betting shops across the UK and Ireland (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The move is part of a broader trend in the betting industry, where operators are facing financial pressures due to rising operational costs and a challenging retail environment.

The number of high street betting shops has been steadily declining, with industry figures showing a one-third reduction over the past eight years, from nearly 10,000 in 2017 to around 6,600 in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures come amid growing concerns over potential increases in gambling taxes in the upcoming UK Autumn Budget.

While Flutter has said that these closures are not directly related to anticipated tax hikes, they warned that higher taxes could significantly impact jobs and investment across the industry, potentially driving more customers to unlicensed operators in the illegal black market.

A Flutter spokesperson said that despite the closures, the company remains committed to its high street presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continually reviewing our high street estate,” they said, “but it remains a key part of our offer to customers, and we are seeking to innovate and invest where we can as we adapt to different customer trends and needs.”

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.