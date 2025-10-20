A major restaurant chain will shut 68 venues after falling into administration.

The operator of Pizza Hut’s UK restaurants has finished an administration process. It has saved 64 sites and 1,277 staff - but a cloud hangs over the future of 68 more which are likely to close, putting 741 jobs at risk.

DC London Pie Limited, which owns Pizza Hut’s UK restaurants, appointed FTI Consulting as administrators on Monday. Soon after, Pizza Hut’s global parent company, Yum! Brands, struck a deal to rescue 64 dine-in locations.

Despite this, 68 restaurants and hundreds of jobs are at risk, as they were not in the rescue agreement.

The “pre-packaged” administration will see 2,259 people transfer to a new owner called Yum! - a division of the American food company Yum! Brands Inc - but the new owner does not own all restaurants which trade under the Pizza Hut brand.

Nicolas Burquier, managing director Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible. Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The move comes six weeks after HMRC had filed a winding-up petition against Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut UK’s previous owner Heart with Smart Limited went bust owing £40m to investor Pricoa Capital, which had backed a management buyout, and DC London Pie only bought the company last year.