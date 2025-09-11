Popular bakery chain closing down all locations across the UK - full list of sites

A nationwide bakery chain has announced it will be closing down every single store they have in the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cinnabon has shut down all 12 of its UK outlets, marking a full exit from the British high street.

The US bakery chain, famous for its cinnamon rolls, launched in the UK in 2020 with big ambitions to open 150 stores nationwide. At its peak, it had around 20 sites across London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the brand has been steadily shrinking, and this month the final locations closed their doors.

EG On the Move, the company operating Cinnabon in the UK, confirmed the decision in a statement issued yesterday (September 10).

A spokesperson said: “EG On the Move has made the strategic decision to close all Cinnabon locations operated in the UK. This was not a decision taken lightly, but it reflects the strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business.

“This decision aligns with our wider business strategy to focus on areas where we can deliver the greatest value to our customers.”

The closures caught many customers by surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several stores simply displayed handwritten notes on their doors announcing the immediate shutdown from September 1.

This is the full list of locations closing down:

Birmingham

Bristol

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

London (multiple locations)

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sheffield