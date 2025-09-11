Popular bakery chain closing down all locations across the UK - full list of sites
Cinnabon has shut down all 12 of its UK outlets, marking a full exit from the British high street.
The US bakery chain, famous for its cinnamon rolls, launched in the UK in 2020 with big ambitions to open 150 stores nationwide. At its peak, it had around 20 sites across London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
But the brand has been steadily shrinking, and this month the final locations closed their doors.
EG On the Move, the company operating Cinnabon in the UK, confirmed the decision in a statement issued yesterday (September 10).
A spokesperson said: “EG On the Move has made the strategic decision to close all Cinnabon locations operated in the UK. This was not a decision taken lightly, but it reflects the strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business.
“This decision aligns with our wider business strategy to focus on areas where we can deliver the greatest value to our customers.”
The closures caught many customers by surprise.
Several stores simply displayed handwritten notes on their doors announcing the immediate shutdown from September 1.
This is the full list of locations closing down:
Birmingham
Bristol
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Leeds
Leicester
Liverpool
London (multiple locations)
Manchester
Newcastle
Nottingham
Sheffield