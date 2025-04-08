Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Post Office’s overhaul has sparked concern among staff and customers alike 📮

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office to franchise 108 directly-run ‘crown’ branches by autumn 2025

Move could put around 1,000 employees at risk of job loss

Branches may stay in place but could relocate or close under new operators

Plan aims to save £40m and boost postmaster pay by £250m annually by 2030

Change follows major review after the Horizon IT scandal overhaul

The Post Office has announced plans to sell off its remaining directly-owned branches, putting around 1,000 employees at risk of job loss.

It has announced that 108 crown branches, which are currently owned and operated by the company, will be transferred to franchisees by the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These branches could be taken over by large franchising companies or individual postmasters.

The move is part of the Post Office's strategy to raise funds for increasing postmaster pay.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The announcement follows a review of the branches announced late last year, which was initiated after the organization underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

The Post Office said that the plan, contingent on Government funding, will enable it to boost postmaster compensation by an additional £250 million annually by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will my local Post Office close?

‘Crown’ branches are Post Office branches that are directly owned and managed by the Post Office itself, rather than being operated by independent businesses or franchisees.

They’re typically larger, flagship branches located in towns and city centres, offering a full range of Post Office services.

The Post Office has said it anticipates that most of the 108 branches affected by the announcement will remain at their current locations, but some may be relocated, potentially leading to closures and affecting staff.

The company added that communities impacted by the changes will still have access to Post Office services, either at the same site or nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of Post Office ‘crown’ branches:

Aldwych – London

Baker Street – London

Bangor – Main Street, Bangor, Wales

Barnes Green – Lee Road, Manchester

Barnet – High Street, Barnet, London

Belfast City – Bridge Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Bexhill On Sea – Devonshire Square, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex

Bideford – The Quay, Bideford, Devon

Birmingham – Pinfold Street, Birmingham

Bransholme – A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, East Yorkshire

Breck Road – The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool

Bridlington – Quay Road, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Brixton – Ferndale Road, Brixton, London

Broadway – London

Caernarfon – Castle Square, Caernarfon, Wales

Cambridge City – St Andrew Street, Cambridge

Canning Town – Barking Road, London

Chester Le Street – Front Street, Chester Le Street, County Durham

Cosham – High Street, Cosham, Hampshire

Cricklewood – Cricklewood Broadway, London

Crossgates – Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, West Yorkshire

Croydon – High Street, Croydon, London

Dereham – Quebec Street, Dereham, Norfolk

Didsbury Village – Albert Hill Street, Didsbury, Greater Manchester

Dunraven Place – Wyndham Street, Bridgend, Wales

East Dulwich – Lordship Lane, London

Eccles – Church Street, Eccles, Greater Manchester

Edinburgh City – Waverley Mall, Edinburgh

Furness House – Dalton Road, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Glasgow – West Nile Street, Glasgow

Gloucester – Kings Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Golders Green – Finchley Road, London

Great Portland Street – London

Grimsby – Victoria Street, Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Haddington – Court Street, Haddington, Scotland

Hampstead – Hampstead High Street, London

Harlesden – Wendover Road, Harlesden, Greater London

Harold Hill – Farnham Road, Romford, Greater London

High Holborn – London

Houndsditch – White Kennet Street, London

Hyde – Market Place, Hyde, Greater Manchester

Inverness – Queensgate, Inverness, Scotland

Islington – Upper Street, Islington, London

Kendal – Stricklandgate, Kendal, Cumbria

Kennington Park – Kennington Road, London

Kensington – Kensington High Street, London

Kettering – Lower Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kilburn – Kilburn High Road, London

Kingsbury – Kingsbury Road, London

Kingsland High Street – London

Kirkwall – Junction Road, Kirkwall, Scotland

Knightsbridge – Raphael Street, London

Leigh – Silk Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Leighton Buzzard – Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Liskeard – The Parade, Liskeard, Cornwall

London Bridge – Borough High Street, London

Londonderry – Custom House Street, Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Lower Edmonton – South Mall, Edmonton Green, Greater London

Lupus Street – Greater London

Matlock – Bank Road, Matlock, Derbyshire

Melville Road – Melville Road, Hove, East Sussex

Merthyr Tydfil – John Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Milton Keynes – Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Morecambe – Victoria Street, Morecambe, Lancashire

Morley – Queens Street, Morley, West Yorkshire

Mount Pleasant – Rosebery Avenue, London

Mutley – Mutley Plain, Plymouth, Devon

Nailsea – Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, Somerset

Newquay – East Street, Newquay, Cornwall

Newtownards – Frances Street, Newtownards, Northern Ireland

Northolt – Mandeville Road, Northolt, London

Old Swan – Prescot Road, Liverpool

Oswestry – Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire

Oxford – St Aldates, Oxford

Paddington Quay – Praed Street, London

Paignton – Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon

Port Talbot – Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales

Portsmouth – Slindon Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire

Poulton Le Fylde – Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire

Prestwich – Kingswood Road, Prestwich, Greater Manchester

Raynes Park – Amity Grove, London

Redditch – Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, Redditch, Worcestershire

Roman Road – Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London

Romsey – Church Street, Romsey, Hampshire

Rotherham – Bridgegate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Salford City – Rossall Way, Salford, Greater Manchester

Saltcoats – Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Scotland

South Ockendon – Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, Essex

South Shields – King Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Springburn Way – Springburn Way, Glasgow

St Johns – Albion Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire

St Peters Street – St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Stamford – All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Stamford Hill – London

Stockport – Great Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Stornoway – Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis

Stroud – Russell Street, Stroud, Gloucestershire

Sunderland City – Fawcett Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Teignmouth – Den Road, Teignmouth, Devon

The City Of London – Eastcheap, London

The Markets – New York Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Vauxhall Bridge Road – London

Wealdstone – Headstone Drive, Harrow, Greater London

Westbourne – Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, Dorset

Wester Hailes – Westside Plaza, Edinburgh

Windsor – Peascod Street, Windsor, Berkshire

Worlds End – Kings Road, London

Yate Sodbury – South Parade, Yate, Gloucestershire

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a New Deal for Postmasters, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.”

Because they’re run in-house, crown branches usually employ staff directly through the Post Office (as opposed to being employed by a third-party retail partner, like WHSmith or Co-op).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why changes to crown branches, such as franchising or closure, often carry more direct implications for employee job security.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.