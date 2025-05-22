Poundland’s owner says it will probably sell the UK discount chain by the end of September.

Pepco Group has owned the brand since 2016 and says it is still looking at what to do with the chain, which has 818 stores.

It is believed that several investment firms and private equity groups have put in proposals to buy the business since it was put on the market earlier this year.

Laura Ashley owner Gordon Brothers is reportedly among the favourites to strike a deal.

Last week, the Telegraph reported that up to 200 Poundland stores could face closure as part of a rescue sale.

On Thursday, Pepco said it is looking to offload the brand amid a wider shift away from food and drinks, with a deal expected before the end of its financial year in September.

It came as the group reported weak Poundland sales over the past half-year, cutting the brand’s trading guidance for the year as a result.

Stephan Borchert, chief executive of Pepco, said: “At Poundland, trading remains challenging, which is reflected in a profit outturn below expectations for H1 and a weaker outlook for the full year. Barry Williams, who was reappointed as Poundland managing director in March 2025, and his team are actively driving a recovery plan to help turn around the business by refocusing on its traditional core strengths.”

Poundland revenues dropped by 6.5 per cent to €985m (£830m) for the six months up to March, compared with a year earlier.

The brand suffered “challenges across all categories” and had 18 net store closures over the period.

Poundland is now due to deliver earnings of up to €20m (£16.9m) compared with previous guidance of €50m and €70m.

The wider Poland-based Pepco Group saw total revenues grow by 4.3 per cent to €3.34bn (£2.82bn) for the half-year. However, like-for-like sales were marginally lower as growth in its Pepco brand was offset by the struggling Poundland operation.

In March, a Pepco Group spokesperson said: “As stated at our Capital Markets Day on March 6, we are actively exploring separation options, including a potential sale, for the Poundland business. We have started to work with advisers to support us with this process.”