'Serious chemical risk': Poundland recalls 'toxic' Valentine's Day balloons
The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards is publicising the discount retailer’s alert because there is a “serious chemical risk”.
It concerns an eight-pack of heart-shaped balloons which were originally on sale for Valentine’s Day.
The China-made latex balloons are Poundland branded, and have the barcode 5045735005543 and the Poundland product code 939773.
A statement from the Office for Product Safety and Standards says: “The product presents a serious chemical risk as it contains an excess of N-nitrosamines and N-nitrosatables. These compounds are considered toxic, and their use is restricted in products intended for use as toys. The product does not meet the requirements of the Toy (Safety) Regulations 2011.”
Poundland added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, the safety and confidence of our consumers and the quality of our products is at the heart of everything we do.”
Customers have been told to stop using the balloons and to take them into a Poundland store for a refund, with no receipt required.
Poundland’s customer care line is 0333 234 1877 in the UK and 0818 930 843 in the Republic of Ireland, the company can also be emailed at [email protected]
