Primark is closing a branch - for the first time in a decade.

The clothing retailer has seen continued success over recent years and is not believed to have shut a branch in the last 10 years.

But it has confirmed that it will be closing a town centre store in the new year, because the building needs too much repair work to be worth continuing with.

The branch in question, which has a staff of 53, is in The Orchards Shopping Centre in Dartford, Kent. There is no exact closure date.

Primark director of sales UK South and South East, Philippa Nibbs said: “Following careful consideration, we’re proposing to close our Dartford store in the new year. This proposal has been informed by the significant and extensive repair work the building requires.

“Given its close proximity to two other Primark stores, the level of investment it needs simply isn’t viable. Our priority is our colleagues impacted by this news, and we will be supporting them as they now enter a period of consultation.

“We know this will be disappointing news for our customers and the wider Dartford community too, and we are very grateful for their support over the years. Our store remains open for now, and we’ll communicate further updates in due course.”

George Weston, the billionaire chief of Associated British Foods (ABF), which owns Primark warned earlier this month that proposed tax changes for businesses could lead to a shrinking high street by putting large stores under “pressure,” potentially affecting their ability to stay open.

He told the government that planned changes to business rates are “mistaken” and risk hitting some of the UK’s biggest retail stores hardest, and urged the Labour Government not to increase taxes on businesses in the November Budget.