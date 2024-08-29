Rituals opens new store in Bath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beauty and wellbeing brand, Rituals, has opened a new store in Bath’s SouthGate Shopping Centre.

Bath is a true centre for relaxation, it’s one of the only places in Britain where guests and locals alike can bathe in natural hot springs. Whether it’s a spa day, wellness weekend or a longer retreat, it’s the perfect place for a relaxing break and was the perfect choice for Rituals’ latest store opening in the UK.

“It’s great to be able to announce the arrival of another exciting new brand at SouthGate Bath. Rituals is a fantastic addition to the centre, and we know the range of home and body cosmetics will be popular among visitors looking to treat themselves or find the perfect gift for a loved one.” says Guy Henderson, Centre Director at SouthGate Bath

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), says: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest Rituals store in the vibrant city of Bath. This marks an exciting chapter for our brand as we continue to expand. Bath, known for its rich history and serene atmosphere, is the perfect backdrop for our latest store. We are eager to offer both residents and visitors an exceptional in-store experience. Our carefully curated products and immersive experiences are designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul. We invite everyone to explore the world of Rituals in Bath and discover the perfect blend of luxury and relaxation that our brand embodies."