The chain’s loyalty card scheme has had a security refresh 🔒

A major UK supermarket has rolled out a major update for users of its loyalty scheme, changing the way millions of shoppers collect and spend points in-store.

Sainsbury’s Nectar card shake-up, which took effect from Monday, October 27, is designed to “boost security”, but it means customers will need to adjust how they use their cards.

From now on, you’ll need to use a QR code in the Nectar app to collect and spend points at Sainsbury’s checkouts.

The old barcode system has been phased out, so anyone still relying on it will no longer be able to redeem their rewards.

To access the new code, customers should update their Nectar app and open it to find the QR code displayed prominently on the home screen.

Sainsbury’s has updated its Nectar card system, replacing the old barcode with a new QR code for collecting and spending points in-store (Photo: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

For those who prefer using their phone’s digital wallet, the QR code can also be added directly to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet via the app.

But Android users should note that the update won’t happen automatically; you’ll either get a prompt from Google or need to manually re-add your Nectar card yourself.

Plastic card users aren’t left behind, but there’s a small change: while you can still scan your card to collect points, you’ll now need to swipe the magnetic strip on the side of the card reader to spend them.

There are a few exceptions for petrol station customers. The barcode in the app remains valid when:

Collecting points at Pay at Pump at Sainsbury’s petrol stations

Collecting and spending points at Esso stations

Sainsbury’s says the move is aimed at tightening security and reducing fraud, following growing concerns about loyalty point theft.

The retailer has reassured shoppers that these updates are part of wider efforts to make the scheme “simpler and safer” for members. Meanwhile, shoppers can get up to £25 when they save £500+ with the supermarket’s Christmas Club Card.