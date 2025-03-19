More high street banking jobs are going to disappear after Santander UK revealed plans to close another 95 branches - amid other changes in its network.

The Spanish banking giant said it was shutting the branches in June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free.

Santander said it will be left with 349 branches, down from 444 currently, after the overhaul, which will include five so-called work cafes. The move will put about 750 jobs at risk if the plans get the go ahead after consultations with unions, the bank said.

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Santander says that 93% of the UK population will continue to be within 10 miles of a Santander branch after the changes, and that all Santander current and business account holders can also bank using one of over 11,000 Post Office branches nationwide and 112 Banking Hubs. Closing branches are all within one mile of the nearest Post Office.

The full list of Santander branches that will close include:

Aberdare 17 Victoria Square, Aberdare, Mid Glamorgan, CF44 7LH 24 June 2025

17 Victoria Square, Aberdare, Mid Glamorgan, CF44 7LH 24 June 2025 Arbroath 167 High Street, Arbroath, Angus, DD11 1DY 17 June 2025

167 High Street, Arbroath, Angus, DD11 1DY 17 June 2025 Armagh 19 Upper English Street Armagh, County Armagh, BT61 7HG 01 July 2025

19 Upper English Street Armagh, County Armagh, BT61 7HG 01 July 2025 Blackwood 148 High Street, Blackwood, Gwent, NP12 1YZ 23 June 2025

148 High Street, Blackwood, Gwent, NP12 1YZ 23 June 2025 Blyth 22 Regent Street, Blyth, Northumberland, NE24 1LB 05 August 2025

22 Regent Street, Blyth, Northumberland, NE24 1LB 05 August 2025 Bognor Regis 42 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 1SP 14 July 2025

42 High Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 1SP 14 July 2025 Borehamwood 105-109 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 1AX 01 July 2025

105-109 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 1AX 01 July 2025 Brecon 18 High Street, Brecon, Powys, LD3 7AL 25 June 2025

18 High Street, Brecon, Powys, LD3 7AL 25 June 2025 Brixton 498 Brixton Road, Brixton, London, SW9 8EX 11 August 2025

498 Brixton Road, Brixton, London, SW9 8EX 11 August 2025 Caernarfon 1 Bridge Street, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1AB 07 July 2025

1 Bridge Street, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1AB 07 July 2025 Camborne 6 Trelowarren St, Camborne, Cornwall, TR14 8AA 07 July 2025

6 Trelowarren St, Camborne, Cornwall, TR14 8AA 07 July 2025 Canvey Island 28 Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, Essex, SS8 7AF 05 August 2025

28 Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, Essex, SS8 7AF 05 August 2025 Clacton 9 Station Road, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex, CO15 1TD 16 June 2025

9 Station Road, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex, CO15 1TD 16 June 2025 Cleveleys 98 Victoria Road West, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1AG 23 June 2025

98 Victoria Road West, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lancashire, FY5 1AG 23 June 2025 Colne 3 Church Street, Colne, Lancashire, BB8 0EB 14 July 2025

3 Church Street, Colne, Lancashire, BB8 0EB 14 July 2025 Colwyn Bay 16 Penrhyn Road, Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, LL29 8PR 24 July 2025

16 Penrhyn Road, Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, LL29 8PR 24 July 2025 Crowborough 4 High Street, Crowborough, East Sussex, TN6 2PY 23 July 2025

4 High Street, Crowborough, East Sussex, TN6 2PY 23 July 2025 Croydon 128 NE 128 North End, Croydon, Surrey, CR0 1UE 16 June 2025

128 NE 128 North End, Croydon, Surrey, CR0 1UE 16 June 2025 Cumbernauld 40-42 Teviot Walk, Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, G67 1NG 07 July 2025

40-42 Teviot Walk, Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, G67 1NG 07 July 2025 Didsbury 712-716 Wilmslow Rd, Didsbury, Greater Manchester, M20 6DQ 08 July 2025

712-716 Wilmslow Rd, Didsbury, Greater Manchester, M20 6DQ 08 July 2025 Downpatrick 49-51 Market Street, Downpatrick, County Down, BT30 6LP 06 August 2025

49-51 Market Street, Downpatrick, County Down, BT30 6LP 06 August 2025 Dungannon 1 Market Square, Dungannon, County Tyrone, BT70 1AL 23 June 2025

1 Market Square, Dungannon, County Tyrone, BT70 1AL 23 June 2025 Edgware Road 388-390 Edgware Road, St Johns Wood, London, W2 1DR 12 August 2025

388-390 Edgware Road, St Johns Wood, London, W2 1DR 12 August 2025 Eltham 73 Eltham High Street, Eltham, London, SE9 1UW 23 June 2025

73 Eltham High Street, Eltham, London, SE9 1UW 23 June 2025 Exmouth 19 Rolle Street, Exmouth, Devon, EX8 1EZ 15 July 2025

19 Rolle Street, Exmouth, Devon, EX8 1EZ 15 July 2025 Falmouth 13 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall, TR11 3AE 21 July 2025

13 Market Street, Falmouth, Cornwall, TR11 3AE 21 July 2025 Farnham 17 The Borough, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7NG 29 July 2025

17 The Borough, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7NG 29 July 2025 Felixstowe 61 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 7BS 16 July 2025

61 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 7BS 16 July 2025 Finchley 50 Ballards Lane, Finchley, London, N3 2DP 06 August 2025

50 Ballards Lane, Finchley, London, N3 2DP 06 August 2025 Fleet 152 Fleet Road, Fleet, Hampshire, GU51 4BJ 30 June 2025

152 Fleet Road, Fleet, Hampshire, GU51 4BJ 30 June 2025 Formby 12 Chapel Lane, Formby, Merseyside, L37 4HU 11 August 2025

12 Chapel Lane, Formby, Merseyside, L37 4HU 11 August 2025 Gateshead Metro Metro Centre 63 The Galleria, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, NE11 9YP 16 June 2025

Metro Metro Centre 63 The Galleria, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, NE11 9YP 16 June 2025 Glasgow LDHQ Ground Floor 301 St Vincents St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 5HN 24 June 2025

LDHQ Ground Floor 301 St Vincents St, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G2 5HN 24 June 2025 Glasgow MX 7 The Avenue, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G77 6EY 23 June 2025

MX 7 The Avenue, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G77 6EY 23 June 2025 Greenford 28 The Broadway, Greenford, Middlesex, UB6 9PT 24 June 2025

28 The Broadway, Greenford, Middlesex, UB6 9PT 24 June 2025 Hackney 392 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1HP 15 July 2025

392 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1HP 15 July 2025 Hawick 56 High Street, Hawick, Roxburghshire, TD9 9HE 24 July 2025

56 High Street, Hawick, Roxburghshire, TD9 9HE 24 July 2025 Herne Bay 135 Mortimer St, Herne Bay, Kent, CT6 5EZ 08 July 2025

135 Mortimer St, Herne Bay, Kent, CT6 5EZ 08 July 2025 Hertford 20 Maidenhead St, Hertford, Hertfordshire, SG14 1EA 29 July 2025

20 Maidenhead St, Hertford, Hertfordshire, SG14 1EA 29 July 2025 Holloway 408 Holloway Road, Holloway, London, N7 6QF 14 July 2025

408 Holloway Road, Holloway, London, N7 6QF 14 July 2025 Holywell 69 High Street, Holywell, Clwyd, CH8 7TF 13 Aug 2025

69 High Street, Holywell, Clwyd, CH8 7TF 13 Aug 2025 Honiton 108 High Street, Honiton, Devon, EX14 1JW 14 July 2025

108 High Street, Honiton, Devon, EX14 1JW 14 July 2025 Kidderminster 2 Josiah Mason Mall, Rowland Hill, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, DY10 1EJ 18 June 2025

2 Josiah Mason Mall, Rowland Hill, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, DY10 1EJ 18 June 2025 Kilburn 131-135 Kilburn High Rd, Kilburn, London, NW6 7HS 17 June 2025

131-135 Kilburn High Rd, Kilburn, London, NW6 7HS 17 June 2025 Kirkby 4 St Chad's Parade, Kirkby, Merseyside, L32 8ZQ 22 July 2025

4 St Chad's Parade, Kirkby, Merseyside, L32 8ZQ 22 July 2025 Launceston 19-21 Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall, PL15 8AB 16 June 2025

19-21 Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall, PL15 8AB 16 June 2025 Louth 21 Market Place, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 9PD 17 June 2025

21 Market Place, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 9PD 17 June 2025 Magherafelt 9 Rainey Street Magherafelt, County Londonderry, BT45 5DA 24 June 2025

9 Rainey Street Magherafelt, County Londonderry, BT45 5DA 24 June 2025 Malvern 22 Worcester Road, Malvern, Worcestershire, WR14 4QW 02 July 2025

22 Worcester Road, Malvern, Worcestershire, WR14 4QW 02 July 2025 Market Harborough 4 High Street, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 7NJ 01 July 2025

4 High Street, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 7NJ 01 July 2025 Musselburgh 123 High Street, Musselburgh, Midlothian, EH21 7EQ 30 June 2025

123 High Street, Musselburgh, Midlothian, EH21 7EQ 30 June 2025 New Milton 120 Station Road, New Milton, Hampshire, BH25 6LL 28 July 2025

120 Station Road, New Milton, Hampshire, BH25 6LL 28 July 2025 Peterhead 6 Marischal St, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, AB42 1HU 16 June 2025

6 Marischal St, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, AB42 1HU 16 June 2025 Plympton 2 St Stephens Place, Plympton, Devon, PL7 2ZN 14 August 2025

2 St Stephens Place, Plympton, Devon, PL7 2ZN 14 August 2025 Portadown 24 Market Street, Portadown, County Armagh, BT62 3LD 30 June 2025

24 Market Street, Portadown, County Armagh, BT62 3LD 30 June 2025 Pudsey 5 Lidget Hill, Pudsey, West Yorkshire, LS28 7LG 28 July 2025

5 Lidget Hill, Pudsey, West Yorkshire, LS28 7LG 28 July 2025 Rawtenstall 15 Bank Street, Rawtenstall, Lancashire, BB4 6QS 15 July 2025

15 Bank Street, Rawtenstall, Lancashire, BB4 6QS 15 July 2025 Ross-On-Wye 32 High Street, Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, HR9 5HD 30 July 2025

32 High Street, Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, HR9 5HD 30 July 2025 Ruislip 73 High Street, Ruislip, Middlesex, HA4 8JB 07 July 2025

73 High Street, Ruislip, Middlesex, HA4 8JB 07 July 2025 Rustington 6 Ash Lane, Rustington, West Sussex, BN16 3BP 05 August 2025

6 Ash Lane, Rustington, West Sussex, BN16 3BP 05 August 2025 Saltcoats 19 Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Ayrshire, KA21 5EB 21 July 2025

19 Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Ayrshire, KA21 5EB 21 July 2025 Seaford 28 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex, BN25 1NH 15 July 2025

28 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex, BN25 1NH 15 July 2025 Shaftesbury 53 High Street, Shaftesbury, Dorset, SP7 8JE 23 July 2025

53 High Street, Shaftesbury, Dorset, SP7 8JE 23 July 2025 Sidcup 39 Sidcup High Street, Sidcup, Kent, DA14 6ED 11 August 2025

39 Sidcup High Street, Sidcup, Kent, DA14 6ED 11 August 2025 St Austell 36-38 Fore Street, St Austell, Cornwall, PL25 5PA 08 July 2025

36-38 Fore Street, St Austell, Cornwall, PL25 5PA 08 July 2025 St Neots 56 Market Square, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2HL 30 July 2025

56 Market Square, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2HL 30 July 2025 Stokesley 48 High Street, Stokesley, Cleveland, TS9 5AX 31 July 2025

48 High Street, Stokesley, Cleveland, TS9 5AX 31 July 2025 Strabane 64 Main Street, Strabane, County Tyrone, BT82 8AX 23 July 2025

64 Main Street, Strabane, County Tyrone, BT82 8AX 23 July 2025 Surrey Quays Unit 34 Surrey Quays Rtl. Cen., Redriff Road, Surrey Quays, London, SE16

Unit 34 Surrey Quays Rtl. Cen., Redriff Road, Surrey Quays, London, SE16 7NB 10 November 2025

Swadlincote 52 High Street, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 8HS 30 June 2025

52 High Street, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 8HS 30 June 2025 Tenterden 32 High Street, Tenterden, Kent, TN30 6AW 07 July 2025

32 High Street, Tenterden, Kent, TN30 6AW 07 July 2025 Torquay 41 Fleet Street, Torquay, Devon, TQ2 5DN 17 June 2025

41 Fleet Street, Torquay, Devon, TQ2 5DN 17 June 2025 Tottenham 472 High Road, Tottenham, London, N17 9JX 08 July 2025

472 High Road, Tottenham, London, N17 9JX 08 July 2025 Whitley Bay 269 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, NE26 2SS 06 August 2025

269 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, NE26 2SS 06 August 2025 Willerby Unit 4 Willerby Shopping Park, Willerby, North Humberside, HU10 6EB 13 August 2025

Unit 4 Willerby Shopping Park, Willerby, North Humberside, HU10 6EB 13 August 2025 Wimborne 8 High Street, Wimborne, Dorset, BH21 1HY 04 August 2025

8 High Street, Wimborne, Dorset, BH21 1HY 04 August 2025 Wishaw 2 Main Street, Wishaw, Lanarkshire, ML2 7AF 22 July 2025

2 Main Street, Wishaw, Lanarkshire, ML2 7AF 22 July 2025 Bexhill 45 Devonshire Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex, TN40 1BD Date to be announced

45 Devonshire Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex, TN40 1BD Date to be announced Billericay 97 High Street, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9BD Date to be announced

97 High Street, Billericay, Essex, CM12 9BD Date to be announced Dover 24 Cannon Street, Dover, Kent, CT16 1ST Date to be announced

24 Cannon Street, Dover, Kent, CT16 1ST Date to be announced Droitwich 15 Victoria Square, Droitwich, Worcestershire, WR9 8DE Date to be announced

15 Victoria Square, Droitwich, Worcestershire, WR9 8DE Date to be announced Dunstable 11 High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 1HY Date to be announced

11 High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 1HY Date to be announced East Grinstead 56-58 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 1BJ Date to be announced

56-58 London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 1BJ Date to be announced Holyhead 40 Market Street, Holyhead, Gwynedd, LL65 1UN Date to be announced

40 Market Street, Holyhead, Gwynedd, LL65 1UN Date to be announced Ilkley 7 The Grove, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29 9LL Date to be announced

7 The Grove, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29 9LL Date to be announced Larne 54 Main Street, Larne, County Antrim, BT40 1SP Date to be announced

54 Main Street, Larne, County Antrim, BT40 1SP Date to be announced Lytham St Annes 54 St Annes Rd West, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 1RF Date to be announced

54 St Annes Rd West, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, FY8 1RF Date to be announced Maldon 53 High Street, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5PT Date to be announced

53 High Street, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5PT Date to be announced Morley 91 Queen Street, Morley, West Yorkshire, LS27 8EF Date to be announced

91 Queen Street, Morley, West Yorkshire, LS27 8EF Date to be announced North Walsham 6 Market Place, North Walsham, Norfolk, NR28 9BP Date to be announced

6 Market Place, North Walsham, Norfolk, NR28 9BP Date to be announced Redcar 60 High Street, Redcar, Cleveland, TS10 3DR Date to be announced

60 High Street, Redcar, Cleveland, TS10 3DR Date to be announced Saffron Walden 35 King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB10 1EU Date to be announced

35 King Street, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB10 1EU Date to be announced Turriff 17 High Street, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, AB53 4ED Date to be announced

17 High Street, Turriff, Aberdeenshire, AB53 4ED Date to be announced Uckfield 15 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1AG Date to be announced

15 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1AG Date to be announced Urmston 6-8 Flixton Road, Urmston, Greater Manchester, M41 5AS Date to be announced