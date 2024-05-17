Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Argos has denied selling its laptops and vacuum cleaners for £1

Argos has denied selling its laptops and vacuum cleaners for a discounted price of £1. The fake ad made its rounds on Facebook, selling Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptops and Dyson V15 Absolute vacuum cleaners for just £1 as part of a ‘warehouse clearance’.

The photo of the said ad also shows a hand holding a small piece of paper that looks like a receipt, which includes the word “Argos” and appears to indicate that the buyer purchased a Lenovo Ideapad for £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The text in the Facebook post also claims that the discount is due to the company's refusal to maintain warehouses at their own expense after a “collapse in a well-known store”. The post provides a link encouraging people to “Shop now”.

Clicking the link directs users to a website that displays the Argos logo in the top left corner and imitates some elements of the company's website header. The site shows images of laptops and states that people can join the Argos promotion and purchase a laptop for £1 by answering a few questions.

Argos has denied selling its laptops and vacuum cleaners for £1

Another post claims that several Dyson V15 Absolute vacuum cleaners are being sold for £1 due to an accident at a UK warehouse that caused damage to the shipping boxes. It includes a photo of a woman in a blue waistcoat standing next to four large boxes with Dyson branding and an image of the vacuum cleaner. Above the boxes is a sign with the word “Argos” in white text on a red background, and a price of £1.

The post includes a link urging viewers to “Order now”. This link also leads to a website that appears to resemble the official Argos site, featuring the company logo in the top left corner along with a search bar and icons similar to those on Argos's website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site contains images of the vacuum cleaner and text stating that viewers have “become a member of the Argos promotion and can get the Dyson V15 Absolute for only £1” by answering a few questions.

According to Full Fact, Argos has confirmed that these are not genuine offers, and urged people not to fall victim to such scams. The site says: “Posts offering fake deals are very common on Facebook. We have fact checked them many times before, with recent examples including supposed offers for other brands of laptop, air fryers, mattresses and PlayStations which, despite claims to the contrary, were nothing to do with Argos.