Skincare with a Legacy: How Elizabeth Grant’s Personal Journey Inspired a Global Beauty Brand
Elizabeth's story begins in the glamorous world of makeup artistry, where she had the privilege of working with icons like Vivien Leigh and Sean Connery. However, her life took a dramatic turn when she suffered severe facial injuries from a bomb blast during World War II. This harrowing experience left her grappling with shattered self-confidence and a desperate need for healing.
In her quest for restoration, Elizabeth discovered a natural substance traditionally used to treat war wounds. With unwavering determination, she commissioned a special serum incorporating this remarkable ingredient and began applying it to her damaged skin. Remarkably, within just eight months, Elizabeth experienced a profound transformation; not only did her skin heal, but her renewed radiance drew compliments from clients, igniting a spark of inspiration.
Recognising the power of her miracle blend, she decided to share it with the world, leading to the launch of Elizabeth Grant Skin Care in 1948. Central to her line is the Supreme Essence of Torricelumn™ (£70, elizabethgrantuk.com), a revolutionary serum that encapsulates her journey of healing and resilience.
Torricelumn™ is not just a skincare ingredient; it's a powerful, proprietary anti-ageing compound clinically proven to reduce five signs of ageing in as little as 14 to 28 days. With just 1-2 drops, it hydrates, rejuvenates, and smooths the skin, making it perfect for all skin types and concerns. Enriched with advanced plant stem cell technology and amino acids, it offers superior antioxidant activity and soothing anti-inflammatory properties—making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine.
Today, Elizabeth Grant Skin Care remains a family-owned business, proudly operated by three generations of women: Elizabeth now 101 years of age, her daughter-in-law Marion Witz, and granddaughter Margot Grant Witz. Together, they uphold Elizabeth's vision, proving that beauty is a journey meant to be embraced at every age.
