Florence Adenikeh earned her Masters degree July 16 and used an 'affordable' trick to ensure her mortarboard 'didn't even shift' during her graduation day. | Kennedy News and Media

Florence Adenikeh earned her Masters degree in Health Management from City, University of London on July 16 and used an 'affordable' trick to ensure her mortarboard 'didn't even shift' during her graduation day.

A student ensured her graduation snaps were picture-perfect - thanks to an ingenious £2 Primark hack. Florence Adenikeh earned her Masters degree in Health Management from City, University of London on July 16 and used an 'affordable' trick to ensure her mortarboard 'didn't even shift' during her graduation day.

After buying a four pack of Primark headbands for just £1, the 27-year-old stuck one to the inside of her mortar board using three pieces of duct tape, which also cost her £1. The hack enabled the Masters student to feel 'confident' that her hat would not move throughout the day and take memorable photos she was 'really happy' with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to TikTok, the postgrad revealed her handy tip in a clip captioned 'this graduation hat hack kept my hat in place all day, no shaking and l loved it for me', which has now gone viral with more than half a million views. The footage shows the inside of Youtuber and content creator Florence's hired cap that has a hairband attached to it using pieces of tape. Many users branded the idea as 'genius' in the comments and expressed how they wished they'd seen it sooner.

Kennedy News/theflorenceadenikeh

The recent graduate, who lives in Dagenham, London, said: "I was really happy with how it turned out. Because the hat stayed put, I didn't even get any photos of just my hair, but with my hat also. It saved me from hat hair. I know that graduation hats come off a lot. I was thinking of using my afro hair for my graduation.

“I really needed something to hold it in place. I just put the band against the hat and used the tape to secure it. I used three pieces of tape on top at different angles. The tape didn't damage the hat and came right off when I returned it. It's so affordable.

"I eventually didn't use my afro hair but it was still a really good hat because it didn't fall off once until I was ready to return it. My hat didn't even shift. There were no awkward moments at all. I'd gotten the hat around 8.30am and it lasted during the ceremony and when I took pictures with friends and family before I returned it around 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It helped me feel more confident on the day so I didn't have to be touching my hat all the time, especially as I walked across the stage. I was very confident that if anything was to go wrong, it wasn't my hat. One of my fellow graduates was there when I was actually doing it and they thought it was brilliant."

The 27-year-old revealed she filmed the video as she returned the cap and shared it in the hopes of helping other students this graduation season. Florence said: "I know it's graduation season so I thought I'd help somebody. Lots of people are tagging each other in the comments. I'm really glad it's helping."

Many users branded the hack as 'genius' in the comments. One user said: "This is genius." Another user said: "A great hack."