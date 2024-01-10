Northampton Iceland supermarket set to 'double in size' as it extends into Poundland and reopen as new store
A supermarket at a Northampton retail park is set to ‘double in size’ and reopen as a brand new food store.
Iceland, in St Peter’s Way Retail Park, is set to close its doors ‘over the coming weeks’ for a major refurbishment, which will see it extended into the former Poundland next door.
The supermarket is set to temporarily close and be transformed into ‘The Food Warehouse’, with the refurbishment expected to take six weeks in total.
An Iceland spokesman said: “We can confirm we are planning ahead for the closure and refurbishment of our St Peter's Way, Iceland store over the coming weeks. Once closed, the extension will take approximately six weeks to complete, with the store doubling in size and reopening as The Food Warehouse. All Iceland employees will retain their position, with new job opportunities also becoming available to the local community - current live roles can be found at icelandcareers.co.uk. We'll be releasing more information on the exciting expansion in the coming months.”
Part of the Iceland Foods Group, The Food Warehouse offers customers and local businesses a ‘simpler way to shop for great value and great quality products’, according to the supermarket’s website. A Food Warehouse spokesman said: “What makes us different is our super simple store layouts with wider and fewer aisles so that shopping doesn't have to be stressful. We carefully select the products you love so shopping doesn't have to take hours but still offer you the products you want at the best prices.”
The Food Warehouse already has stores in Rugby, Kettering, Corby and Milton Keynes.
St Peter’s Retail Park was bought by investment company Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee at the start of 2023. During their tenure, the investors have so far brought in Fine White Line fashion outlet and private medical practice Urgent Care 365 to the park, which are both yet to open, and have also scrapped NCP’s parking contract at the site.
Previously, a Northhold Group spokesman said: "We felt the site was unloved. We felt it was an opportunity. Northampton is underinvested in and we thought we could bring something to the town with an investment and a refurbishment on the park that will massively enhance the town and our investments."