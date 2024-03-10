Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A McDonald's restaurant in Sussex was temporarily closed after a customer brought in live insects to 'feed a pet snake'. The fast-food restaurant in Newhaven closed for a deep clean on Friday evening (March 8).

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “On Friday evening, we were made aware that a customer had entered our Newhaven restaurant with live insects to feed a pet snake. As soon as we were made aware, we closed the restaurant and asked the customer to leave.