Ted Baker preparing to shut all UK stores within weeks with all staff losing their jobs
British fashion label, Ted Baker, looks set to be the latest high street retailer to fold to financial pressures. The struggling clothing chain has announced it plans to shut all of its UK stores within weeks.
No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), the business behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, fell into administration in March. Since then 15 shops have closed their doors for good, resulting in around 245 staff redundancies.
Now, workers at Ted Baker’s remaining branches have been given the bad news that they too will lose their jobs when the planned store closures take place within the next three weeks. However, despite the message to employees, it is understood the plans have not yet been finalised.
Ted Baker had 46 UK stores, employing around 975 people prior to the insolvency. It had been hoped they would find a new partner to run the Ted Baker retail and online business in the UK and Europe.
Authentic Brands, the US-based firm behind Juicy Couture and Reebok, is still the owner of Ted Baker’s intellectual property.
The collapse of the UK stores could mark the end of its position on high streets, after being founded in 1988 by Ray Kelvin and recognised for its patterned and floral clothing. However, the brand is currently still sold through department stores and retailers such as John Lewis and House of Fraser.
