Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In yet another blow to the high street, a struggling fashion retailer has announced its intention to close all of its UK stores.

British fashion label, Ted Baker, looks set to be the latest high street retailer to fold to financial pressures. The struggling clothing chain has announced it plans to shut all of its UK stores within weeks.

No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), the business behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, fell into administration in March. Since then 15 shops have closed their doors for good, resulting in around 245 staff redundancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, workers at Ted Baker’s remaining branches have been given the bad news that they too will lose their jobs when the planned store closures take place within the next three weeks. However, despite the message to employees, it is understood the plans have not yet been finalised.

Ted Baker had 46 UK stores, employing around 975 people prior to the insolvency. It had been hoped they would find a new partner to run the Ted Baker retail and online business in the UK and Europe.

Ted Baker plans to shut all its stores within weeks, following the business behind the fashion brand's UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), falling into administration in March | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Authentic Brands, the US-based firm behind Juicy Couture and Reebok, is still the owner of Ted Baker’s intellectual property.