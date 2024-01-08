Tesco Clubcard double points event: Promotion to last seven weeks - here's when to shop
Tesco customers can collect double Clubcard points during the seven-week promotion
Tesco customers can now collect double Clubcard points every time they shop for the next seven weeks, in a first-in-a decade offer that is set to benefit 20 million members nationwide.
The supermarket giant said all Tesco Clubcard members will receive double points when they scan or tap their Clubcard when shopping in store, online, while filling up at Tesco petrol stations, or visiting a Tesco café, with 10 billion Clubcard points expected to be collected across the event.
Tesco’s Group Customer Director, Emma Botton, said: “Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks. It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”
Customers will receive their vouchers in their next two Clubcard statements – either in February or May – or can choose to redeem them instantly with the faster vouchers service on the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app or online. The double points event ends on February 25.
