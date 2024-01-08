Tesco announces major double Clubcard points event for first time in over a decade

Tesco customers can now collect double Clubcard points every time they shop for the next seven weeks, in a first-in-a decade offer that is set to benefit 20 million members nationwide.

The supermarket giant said all Tesco Clubcard members will receive double points when they scan or tap their Clubcard when shopping in store, online, while filling up at Tesco petrol stations, or visiting a Tesco café, with 10 billion Clubcard points expected to be collected across the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco’s Group Customer Director, Emma Botton, said: “Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks. It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”