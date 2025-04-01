Is Tesco's app down? Website and app are not letting customers place orders

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tesco customers are complaining that they are unable to order groceries - and Tesco has confirmed that its website and app have been hit by an issue.

The supermarket said its tech teams were working to fix the problem, which began just before 10am today.

According to service status website Downdetector, hundreds of Tesco customers began reporting problems with both the firm’s website and app at about 9.45am, and more than 500 reports were logged with the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tesco says that its app is having problems - and customers say they are unable to order Tesco says that its app is having problems - and customers say they are unable to order
Tesco says that its app is having problems - and customers say they are unable to order | AFP via Getty Images

Customers used social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping.

Tesco posted on X: “We are aware of issues with our app and website, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Our I.T teams are working hard to have this fixed as soon as possible, please keep checking back periodically and hopefully they will be working shortly.”

The supermarket has not said what has caused the issue, or whether it is affecting deliveries.

In February the firm was hit by an online shopping glitch which caused items to be removed from customer baskets, or marked as unavailable, as they tried to complete an online shop. Tesco said it had been caused by a “technical issue” with some customer baskets.

Related topics:Tesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice