A mobile phone network has gone down, leaving customers unable to make calls or send texts.

Users across the country are reporting problems with the mobile network 3.

Almost all report no incoming or outgoing calls, and an inability to send texts.

One said: “I can't receive or make calls at all. I have 3 phones (personal, work and my elderly mother in a care home) with 3 (excuse the pun) and this issue is really annoying. I know these things happen, but they should be resolved more speedily and for some reason only third party sites are reporting this accurately while 3 keeps saying everything's OK. Not happy with the way 3 are (or aren't) handling this issue.”

A Three spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue affecting a small percentage of voice services and are working hard to fix it. Data services are working normally. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The company was asked about the extent of the problems but did not give details.