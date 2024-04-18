Breaking

Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks urgent recall: Unilever product may contain plastic & metal

Unilever has recalled Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks over a possible health risk
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Unilever has recalled its popular ice cream range over a possible health risk. The company said its Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks have been taken off the shelves because of the possible presence of plastic and metal, making the product unsafe to eat.

The Food Safety Agency said the affected product is Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) Pack size with batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341 and L3342 and a best before the end of December 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agency added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, any customers with queries or concerns can contact the careline team for further guidance on 0800146252 or email [email protected].”

Unilever has recalled Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks over a possible health riskUnilever has recalled Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks over a possible health risk
Unilever has recalled Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks over a possible health risk

Unilever said: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority which is why we are recalling these products. No other Magnum products are affected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

Related topics:Food

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.