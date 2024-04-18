Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unilever has recalled its popular ice cream range over a possible health risk. The company said its Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks have been taken off the shelves because of the possible presence of plastic and metal, making the product unsafe to eat.

The Food Safety Agency said the affected product is Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) Pack size with batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341 and L3342 and a best before the end of December 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, any customers with queries or concerns can contact the careline team for further guidance on 0800146252 or email [email protected].”

Unilever has recalled Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks over a possible health risk