Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks urgent recall: Unilever product may contain plastic & metal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unilever has recalled its popular ice cream range over a possible health risk. The company said its Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks have been taken off the shelves because of the possible presence of plastic and metal, making the product unsafe to eat.
The Food Safety Agency said the affected product is Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) Pack size with batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341 and L3342 and a best before the end of December 2025.
The agency added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, any customers with queries or concerns can contact the careline team for further guidance on 0800146252 or email [email protected].”
Unilever said: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority which is why we are recalling these products. No other Magnum products are affected. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.