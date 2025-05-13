Historic First World War medals which were shown on BBC’s Antique's Roadshow are going up for auction.

The honours of James Ockendon will go under the hammer on May 21. His Victoria Cross (VC) will be part of the lot alongside his Military Medal (MM) and a collection of related items including postcards, letters and dog tags.

These honours were first shown to the public in 2023 when the Antique’s Roadshow was aired at Portchester Castle in Hampshire. Mark Smith, a museum curator and specialist in military medals, beamed when he saw the group; the first time a VC was presented on the show.

The medals of a Portsmouth soldier honoured for his heroics in the First World War are going up for sale in Southsea, including a Victoria Cross. | Contributed

The Daily Star reported at the time that the guests believed the item was “worthless”, but were keen to share Ockendon’s story. Mr Smith said: “We have never had a Victoria Cross. The highest award for gallantry this country has. He did this during the Battle of Passchendaele, and when we think about the First World War, and we see those photos of those men in those mud-filled trenches, this is where he was.”

The expert proceeded to read the citation which detailed Ockendon’s achievements and valour. “In the attack on the morning of October 4, 1917 east of Langemarck, Sargent James Ockenden was acting Company Sergeant Major, noticing the right platoon held up by an enemy machine gun which was causing many casualties”, he added.

“He, with absolute disregard for his personal safety, immediately rushed the gun, killed two of the gunners and followed and killed the third who was making his escape across no man's land. He then led a party to the attack on a trench. This party was heavily fired on as it advanced, Sergeant Ockenden dashed ahead and called upon the garrison to surrender.

James Ockendon's medals which are going up for auction, including his Victoria Cross. | Contributed

James Ockenden Victoria Cross Stone in Yorke Street, Portsmouth, Southsea.

“They, however, continued to fire and, with great boldness Sergeant Ockenden, then opened fire himself. Having killed four of the enemy, he forced the remaining 16 to surrender. During the remainder of the day, Sergeant Ockenden displayed the greatest gallantry for that he is awarded the Victoria Cross."

Mr Smith said the Victoria Cross was a “very humble medal”, which Queen Victoria said: “It's not about the medal, it's about the deed behind the medal.” He proceeded to give a valuation of between £250,000 and £300,000. The group will now be sold by Nesbits Antiques Auctions in Southsea, Portsmouth.

In 1929 James Ockenden attended a VC dinner given by the then Prince of Wales, (later Edward V111). His son still has the menu autographed by the Prince of Wales. 1929 DINNER MENU WITH THE AUTOGRAPH (EDWARD P) OF THE PRINCE OF WALES SOON TO BE EDWARD V111 | Contributed

Ockendon was the first Portsmouth-born recipient of the VC – the highest military honour for gallantry. He was awarded the MM in Flanders a month before the VC, having also survived the Gallipoli campaign of 1915 in WWI. Seeing extensive action during the First World War, he served in India, Turkey during the Battle of Gallipoli, and in the disastrous Dardanelles Campaign where he received a bullet wound to his forehead.

He was awarded the Military Medal for bravery on September 28, 1917 during the opening stages of the Third Battle of Ypres. He led his company into the trenches during a heavy enemy bombardment to relieve another company who had become trapped and disconnected from their commanding officers during the previous day's battle.

The awarding of his VC was published in The London Gazette on November 5, 1917, and presented with the honour by King George V at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 1917. In April 1918, he was awarded the Croix de Guerre medal, and in the same month he was honourably discharged on medical grounds.

Other items in the auction lot include his discharge certificate, real photographic postcards, and a hallmarked silver badge issued to VCs by Conservative MP Sir Alfred Butt.