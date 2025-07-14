Is Virgin Media down? Hundreds of users report problems with internet access
Hundreds of customers are reporting problems with Virgin Media this morning.
The monitoring website DownDetector has reported hundreds of people logging issues, with some problems seen yesterday evening, and then issues starting again at about 8am today.
One user tweeted: “Internet is still down, awful service. Never get anything from Virgin Media people”
As yet Virgin Media O2 - the merged firm which was created in 2021 - has not said anything about the outage.
In February it saw a large outage with thousands of customers unable to get online.
More to follow.
