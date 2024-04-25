Waitrose is recalling its butter product over a possible health risk. The supermarket said its Essential Waitrose & Partners Salted Dairy Butter has been recalled because it may contain pieces of blue cloth, making the product unsafe to eat.

Food Safety Agency said the affected product is Essential Waitrose & Partners Salted Dairy Butter Pack size 500g, with a best before date of June 19 2024. It added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return the product to your local Waitrose branch for a refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact the Waitrose careline team for further guidance on 0800 188 884 Option 4.”