A high street bakery chain is at risk of going out of business after being served with a winding-up petition by the taxman.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wenzel’s has more than 100 branches across the country and has been seen as a rival to baking behemoth Greggs - but has been issued with legal proceedings by HMRC, reports Mailonline.

The Treasury issued the winding-up petition on Wednesday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wenzel's Bakery

While Mailonline reports that Wenzel's has said it expects the matter to be resolved shortly and “does not expect any redundancies or store closures”, a winding-up petition can lead to a company being liquidated. As the petition is from HMRC it is safe to assume that matter relates to a dispute over tax owed.

As yet there is no date for a court hearing.

Wenzel's has 109 stores in the UK, with the bulk of them in and around London, although there are a couple in Dorset and one in Northamptonshire. It has opened several new stores across the south of England in the last 18 months, including Winchester, Southampton, King’s Langley, Northampton and Salisbury.