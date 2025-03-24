Wenzel's bakery is served winding-up petition by HMRC

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

24th Mar 2025, 7:57am
A high street bakery chain is at risk of going out of business after being served with a winding-up petition by the taxman.

Wenzel’s has more than 100 branches across the country and has been seen as a rival to baking behemoth Greggs - but has been issued with legal proceedings by HMRC, reports Mailonline.

The Treasury issued the winding-up petition on Wednesday last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wenzel's Bakeryplaceholder image
Wenzel's Bakery

While Mailonline reports that Wenzel's has said it expects the matter to be resolved shortly and “does not expect any redundancies or store closures”, a winding-up petition can lead to a company being liquidated. As the petition is from HMRC it is safe to assume that matter relates to a dispute over tax owed.

As yet there is no date for a court hearing.

Wenzel's has 109 stores in the UK, with the bulk of them in and around London, although there are a couple in Dorset and one in Northamptonshire. It has opened several new stores across the south of England in the last 18 months, including Winchester, Southampton, King’s Langley, Northampton and Salisbury.

Related topics:GreggsNorthamptonshireSouthamptonNorthamptonWinchesterHMRCDorset

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice