In the battle of discount supermarkets, who is leading the way in price comparison? Find out below

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK supermarkets cost their items differently so it can be confusing for consumers to know which shop is the cheapest when it comes to price comparison. But as the cost of living crisis rumbles on, it’s more important than ever that shoppers know they are getting bang for their buck.

Fortunately, consumer experts Which? compare thousands of prices at the UKs biggest supermarkets every month to determine who is selling groceries and household essentials at the cheapest rate. The latest Which? report found Aldi claimed the title of cheapest supermarket for the 15th month in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did the other stores compare and how much was the cheapest average basket?

What is the Cheapest UK Supermarket this month?

The latest update to Which?’s supermarket price comparison revealed Aldi was the cheapest shop in August overall.

1. Aldi - £71.22

2. Lidl - £72.60

3. ASDA - £78.65

4. Tesco - £79.59

5. Sainbsury’s - £81.06

6. Morrisons - £82.00

7. Ocado - £86.26