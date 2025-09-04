This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Some pensioners could miss out on vital winter support 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Fuel Payment returns for 2025, offering £200–£300 to pensioners

Eligible pensioners are born before September 22, 1959 and earn under £35,000

Four groups of pensioners will not qualify, including some care home residents and those abroad

Payments are automatic, with letters arriving in October or November

Higher earners may need to repay the money through tax adjustments

Pensioners across England and Wales are set to receive a welcome boost this winter, as the Government reinstates the Winter Fuel Payment following last year’s controversial cuts.

The move, confirmed by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), sees around nine million older adults eligible for payments of £200 to £300 to help cover rising heating costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone who meets the age threshold will get a cheque, with officials highlighting four specific groups who remain ineligible.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Winter Fuel Payment this year?

The Winter Fuel Payment is aimed at those born before September 22, 1959, with eligibility primarily based on age and income - pensioners with a taxable income of £35,000 or less will automatically receive the payment.

This represents a significant easing from last year, when the benefit became heavily means-tested, reducing eligibility to those on certain benefits and effectively limiting access to households earning less than £11,600 annually.

Eligible pensioners can expect a letter from the DWP in October or November outlining the exact amount of their Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with incomes above £35,000 may still receive the money, but HM Revenue & Customs will reclaim it either via changes to their 2026-27 tax code or through their 2025-26 Self Assessment tax return.

Who doesn’t qualify?

Even with the income and age criteria met, there are four groups of pensioners who will not receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year:

People living outside England or Wales – Scottish residents are excluded, though they may be eligible for the Scottish Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. Northern Ireland residents might receive a similar payment from the Northern Ireland Executive, under comparable rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in hospital or prison during a key week – If you spent the entire week of September 15 to 21, 2025 in hospital receiving free treatment, or in prison during the same week, you are not eligible.

Care home residents with certain benefits – Pensioners living in a care home will not qualify if they also receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, or income-related Employment and Support Allowance, and have lived in the care home continuously from June 23, 2025 or earlier.

People with restricted immigration status – Those whose leave to remain in the UK explicitly states they cannot claim public funds will also be excluded, even if all other criteria are met.

Why you should check your eligibility

Pensioners are encouraged to check their eligibility carefully and monitor any correspondence from the DWP in the autumn. With energy prices still high, the Winter Fuel Payment provides vital support for many older households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has confirmed that from October 1, the energy price cap for a typical household in England, Scotland, and Wales will rise by 2%, equating to roughly £2.93 more per month for households on default tariffs.

This brings the average annual energy cost for a household paying by Direct Debit to around £1,755 – a 26% reduction from the peak of the energy crisis in early 2023, but still a significant financial burden for many.

For those over 65 in England and Wales, the Winter Fuel Payment represents a critical buffer against those rising winter bills.

For households on the cusp of the £35,000 income limit, it’s also important to remember that any payment received may need to be repaid through tax adjustments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse