Conveyancers recognised for driving speed and certainty in property transactions

Peter Knight

Conveyancers across the UK will be honoured for their role in delivering fast, reliable property transactions at the upcoming EA Masters, held on November 4 in London.

The Best Estate Agent Guide has been a trusted resource for consumers seeking top-performing agents for nine years, inspiring excellence across the sector. Now, for the first time, the prestigious event will introduce the Best Conveyancer Guide - celebrating firms that consistently enable speed and certainty in the home-moving process.

Regional and national winners will be announced at the event, which brings together the UK’s most progressive estate agents and conveyancers for a day of insight, innovation, and collaboration.

The conference features expert-led sessions on market trends, technology, and consumer expectations, alongside opportunities to build strategic partnerships across the property sector.

“This is a pivotal moment for conveyancers to be recognised not just for their technical expertise, but for the impact they have on transaction efficiency and client outcomes,” said Peter Knight, industry strategist and advocate for reform.

Clare Yates, long-time champion of service improvement in conveyancing, added: “The Best Conveyancer Guide 2026 marks a turning point for transparency in property transactions. For the first time, consumers and professionals alike can see which firms consistently deliver speed, certainty, and service. It’s not just a recognition - it’s a roadmap for raising standards across the industry.”

Find out now if your firm is listed in the Best Conveyancer Guide 2026: www.bestconveyancerguide.co.uk