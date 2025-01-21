Corporate training’s sustainability challenge: Insights from Hemsley Fraser

Businesses are increasingly expected to prioritise sustainability when selecting suppliers. Embedding environmental accountability into business operations is no longer optional; it’s essential for staying competitive and building trust with clients and stakeholders.

Implementing department-level carbon budgets ties environmental accountability directly to business operations.

Small, actionable steps make sustainability accessible for all stakeholders.

Long-term partnerships with trusted consultancies ensure tailored, effective solutions that align with organisational goals.

Hemsley Fraser, a leading provider of corporate learning solutions, provides an example of how businesses can align sustainability with operational excellence by working with the right suppliers. In partnership with Carbon Neutral Group, the company has implemented a pioneering carbon budgeting initiative that directly addresses Scope 3 emissions.

Scope 3 emissions refer to the indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that occur but are not directly produced by the company itself, such as goods and services purchased. By choosing suppliers which are tackling Scope 3 emissions, businesses can drive meaningful sustainability improvements across their entire value chain.

The challenge:

As a training provider with a global reach, Hemsley Fraser's operations generate significant emissions, particularly from business travel and in-person training delivery. The company sought a tailored, actionable plan from Carbon Neutral Group to reduce its environmental impact without compromising its services.

“We needed a creative, meaningful solution that would drive real behaviour change across the organisation,” said Alyson Cooling, Head of Compliance and Sustainability at Hemsley Fraser.

The solution:

In collaboration with Carbon Neutral Group, Hemsley Fraser introduced department-level carbon budgets, initially targeting its most travel-intensive teams. Emissions are tracked quarterly, and teams exceeding their budgets can choose to plant trees through the accessible “50p per tree” initiative, seamlessly integrating environmental and financial accountability into its training offering.

Beyond offsets, Hemsley Fraser is rethinking how services are delivered:

Minimising travel emissions: Prioritising local trainers for sessions.

Encouraging stakeholder contributions: Offering delegates the option to plant trees following training sessions.

Driving accountability: Integrating emissions data into decision-making processes.

Results and future plans:

In its first year, Hemsley Fraser expects to plant 1,000 trees while setting robust metrics for long-term impact, including a 7.5% annual reduction in residual emissions. To inspire further engagement, the company is developing a QR code system for use at events, allowing attendees to track emissions and contribute to offsetting efforts on the spot.

“We’re building a program that’s not just sustainable but we hope is inspiring—one that can lead the way in our industry,” added Matthew Prisco, Chief Product Officer at Hemsley Fraser.

Why it matters:

Sustainability is becoming a critical factor in supplier selection. Research shows that:

81% of buyers and 86% of suppliers now integrate sustainability into their objectives.84% cite reputation management as a primary driver for adopting sustainable practices.

For many businesses, partnering with suppliers who demonstrate a proactive approach to sustainability can enhance operational efficiency, meet regulatory demands, and strengthen relationships with employees, clients and partners. Initiatives like Hemsley Fraser’s highlight how even traditionally high-emission industries can innovate for a greener future, embedding sustainability into their operations to inspire long-term change.

“Embedding sustainability into our business requires brave choices and long-term thinking,” adds Alyson Cooling. “It’s not about greenwashing—it’s about leading with integrity and inspiring others to do the same.”

For more information about the sustainability initiatives available to businesses, please visit https://www.carbonneutralgroup.co.uk/.