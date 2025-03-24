CorrBoard takes on Comic Relief challenge creating the UK's only red nose that grows!

CorrBoard's Comic Relief challenge in creating the UK's only red nose that grows.

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, is going bigger and better for Comic Relief 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last year’s success, when the business created the UK’s largest Red Nose from corrugated cardboard, raising £825 in the process and featuring as an example within the fundraising guide, the team is now planting what they believe to be the largest and only living Red Nose in the country.

Incorporating a selection of red plants, flowers, shrubs and grasses that will blossom and bloom throughout the year, the team are affectionately naming it ‘The Red Nose that Grows’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Slinn, HR Manager at CorrBoard, comments: “Last year, we had so much fun with our Red Nose challenge, coming together as a team to have fun and raise money in the process. Despite our efforts being a resounding success, that meant that this year we had to come up with an idea that was even bigger and better!

“As our wild meadow is already a feature here at CorrBoard, we wanted to incorporate our creativity and love of nature into our plans. So, we rolled up our sleeves, spades at the ready and planted, what we believe to be, the UK’s only living Red Nose.

“Not only did we feel that this would be a great way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief, but it also gives us the chance to fundraise throughout the year as we watch ‘The Red Nose that Grows’ blossom and bloom.

“We hope that our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners will all come together to help us to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who would like to donate and support CorrBoard’s fundraising efforts for Comic Relief, the business has set up a JustGiving page here: justgiving.com/fundraising/rnd25-corrboard-uk-b6a392c9-999d-4e54-810e-ff768e7e0cfc

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.