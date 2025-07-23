Costly windscreen myths could hit UK drivers in the pocket, warns Autoglass®

New research from Autoglass® has revealed that misunderstandings about insurance claims

UK drivers are putting off important windscreen repairs due to several common misconceptions, potentially putting them at risk on the road, and costing them more in the long run.

New research from Autoglass® has revealed that misunderstandings about insurance claims, windscreen chips, and modern vehicle technology are causing drivers to delay important windscreen work.

Windscreen repairs are often covered by insurers without increasing the driver's premium or reducing their no claims bonus. However, a third (31%) of drivers wrongly believe that claiming through their insurance for a windscreen chip will always reduce their no claims bonus.

Worryingly, many drivers are not taking chips and cracks seriously as they perhaps should, with around half (46%) of drivers saying they wouldn’t repair a chip in the driver’s line of vision, and half (51%) only acting if the chip is bigger than a 5 pence piece.

Additionally, smaller chips or cracks near the windscreen’s edge are often ignored. Only a quarter (27%) of drivers would repair a chip smaller than a 5 pence piece, leaving drivers vulnerable to larger cracks appearing.

Autoglass®’s research also found that a third (33%) of drivers believe windscreen replacements are a ‘simple swap’, unaware that additional steps are often required. The cameras which inform Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, are positioned behind the windscreen and must be recalibrated by a specialist technician after a replacement. Whilst the car would be safe to drive without recalibration, the driver shouldn’t rely on the safety features. Without recalibration they may provide inaccurate information, therefore posing a significant safety risk on the road.

Top five misconceptions amongst drivers:

31% believe claiming for a chipped windscreen will always reduce their no claims bonus 39% fear their premium will always rise if they make a windscreen claim 33% think windscreen replacements are a simple swap with no need for further checks 24% believe chips not in the direct line of vision don’t need urgent repair 17% believe they need to go to the car dealership to recalibrate their car’s ADAS after a windscreen replacement

Ed Colley, Head of Brand and Marketing, at Autoglass®, said:

“We want to reassure drivers that windscreen damage, even minor chips, can usually be repaired quickly, affordably and, despite popular belief amongst drivers, in most cases won’t reduce your no claims bonus.

“The sooner you act, the safer and more cost-effective it is. Delaying a repair could lead to chips developing into cracks, which might mean your vehicle then requires a full windscreen replacement or even cause an MOT failure.”