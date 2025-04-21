Cotswolds gem wins luxury cottages award

Gemma Elizabeth Conway is Director of Cotswold Cottage Gems which she founded in 2018

A former nanny who moved to the Cotswolds in 2018 changed careers to build a portfolio of rental properties that has just won Luxury Cottages of the Year (England) by the Travel and Hospitality Awards.

A Cotswolds based holiday letting agency have been awarded Luxury Cottages of the Year by The Travel and Hospitality Awards.

Director, Gemma Elizabeth Conway, 37, entered the hospitality business just seven years ago in 2018 with the purchase of one cottage in Lechlade-on-Thames in Gloucestershire.

Now the company owns 13 cottages and a 14 bedroom boutique guest house.

Cotswold Cottage Gems were recognised for their exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and unbeatable locations in the prettiest Cotswold villages.

Gemma said: “In just seven years our portfolio has expanded quickly.

“We own all of our properties and it's me who takes the bookings and liaises with guests before, during and after their stay.

“We pride ourselves in creating home from home spaces, where guests can relax with friends, family and pets.

“I am more than proud to have achieved the Luxury Cottages of the Year award. I really think it was all down to the level of service we give and the little surprise extras.”

The Travel and Hospitality Awards judges commended Gemma’s team on their dog friendly approach, personalised touches and their complimentary welcome hamper.

Gemma added: “Alongside this, we can tailor stays to each guests. We’ve organised a personal chef, private tours of local attractions and even their favourite flowers on arrival.

“We have an amazing team who can arrange all of this.

“Our welcome hamper showcases the very best products that our local suppliers offer, such as Cotswold Lavender, Cotswold Gold oil, Diddly Squat chutneys and crisps, Cotswold Cheese Co jams and FCP wines, among other fabulous products.

“I was inspired to create Cotswold Cottage Gems to share the wonderful country living experience that I have enjoyed for the last ten years.

“Now we are a recognised brand, with turnover and profitability growing year on year even during the pandemic and I am so proud to offer a unique experience for our guests and to contribute to Cotswold tourism.

“We provide 16 high quality jobs to local people and are building our management team as demand continues to grow thanks to the quality of our product and the attractiveness of The Cotswolds which is now becoming a global destination.

“I’m thrilled to share our beautiful part of the world with so many new visitors.”

After graduating from university Gemma moved to the Cotswolds to work as a nanny and personal assistant on a private estate in Lechlade-on-Thames and so knew the area well when it came to buying a property.

She said: “I fell in love with the Cotswolds and quickly gained a taste for the finer things in life. With so many fine dining and shopping experiences I was spoilt for choice.

“I built up some great relationships in the area and was blown away by the hidden gems this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has to offer.

“After much thought and careful planning, I launched Cotswold Cottage Gems in 2018 with the aim of providing beautiful properties in the best locations.

“I wanted to shout out the area with like-minded people and offer a bespoke, affordable service, I built additional bespoke concierge packages so guests could feel completely taken care of.

“I used to do guest changeover cleans in the evenings to fit around my day job. Positive feedback and comments from guests really spurred me on to keep going.”

With her first property proving to be a success Gemma knew that she had a winning formula and when approached to join a business backed by an entrepreneurial family office she opted to join with them to enable her to invest in more properties.

She said: “The second purchase was Greystones Cottage in the picturesque village of Cold Aston, near Bourton-on-the Water and since then the business has grown and grown.”

Travel and Hospitality Awards' Director, Robert Bruce, added: "We are pleased to announce Cotswold Cottage Gems as the winner of our Luxury Cottages of the Year award. Recognised for their exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and unbeatable locations, Gemma has set the standard for premium yet affordable country escapes. At Travel Hospitality Awards we celebrate excellence in hospitality all over the world. After seven years in the the business we are now the largest independent awards program. It's free to enter and there is no fee to accept nor any ceremony to buy tickets for."

For more information on Cotswold Cottage Gems you can visit their website.