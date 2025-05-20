Could a body double improve your productivity? Here's everything you need to know

Image of laptop and people working together.

Body doubling is the new hack taking the working world by storm – and it’s probably time you gave it a go too. As a Managing Director of a remote working marketing agency, I’ve seen firsthand how it can boost productivity and focus, reduce distractions, improve motivation and even strengthen team connections. Wondering how and why it works?

Gareth Hoyle, Managing Director at Marketing Signals, shares everything you need to know about body doubling – and why he's fully on board:

What is body doubling & why does it work?

Body doubling is a productivity strategy where two or more people work alongside each other, either in person or virtually, to stay focused. It doesn’t involve collaboration or teamwork in the traditional sense, but is simply about being present with someone else whilst working.

Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a significant increase in remote and hybrid working. I’m all for this, as I believe it can provide a better work-life balance and increase productivity, especially for those who don’t thrive in an office environment. The problem is that it can be isolating for those who prefer to work in groups or for those who still crave somesocial interaction during their day. Body doubling can help ease feelings of loneliness by offering a sense of community and connection.

Plus, with growing awareness around ADHD, neurodivergence and other conditions that affect focus, more people are actively looking for ways to stay on task and cut down on distractions. For many, body doubling is especially effective, as it creates a structured environment that supports concentration and keeps them accountable for getting things done.

Can body doubling go wrong?

Like most things in life, it’s important to remember that this method isn’t perfect for everyone. The potential risks? Distractions, social interactions affecting workflow and over-reliance on having a body double.

Having a double, especially if they’re someone you consider a friend, can easily become a distraction, leading to endless chat instead of working. This can have the opposite effect, reducing focus and productivity rather than improving them.

Some team members, particularly those in more junior roles, could become too dependent on body doubling to complete tasks. If used too often, it can limit their ability to build confidence and develop the skills needed to work independently.

Finally, there are privacy and legal considerations to keep in mind. Sharing a workspace – even virtually – can pose risks, especially when dealing with sensitive or confidential information.

My tips for body doubling

The good news? These risks can be avoided with the right approach. Here are a few simple tips to make body doubling work effectively in your team.

Start with a conversation

Establishing clear boundaries and expectations for body doubling is key to making sure it actually helps. It’s totally fine – and, in my opinion, a good thing – for colleagues to have a quick catch-up. That kind of casual chat can build connections and make work feel more human, especially when it comes to remote teams.

But if it turns into an hour-long conversation, it can start to eat into focus and productivity. That’s why it’s helpful to be upfront about how body doubling should be used. Encouraging a bit of social connection is great, but make it clear that the main goal should still be getting work done.

Take the time to explain what body doubling is, how it works and why it’s being brought in. You could do this through a team meeting, an email or even a short internal newsletter. Make sure there’s space for feedback, too. Giving people the chance to ask questions or share concerns shows you're listening and care about their input.

Know that it doesn't work for everyone

Not every productivity method suits everyone, and that’s okay. Some people simply don’t feel comfortable working alongside someone else, especially if it’s someone they don’t know well. Personally, I don’t think body doubling should ever be mandatory. It’s important to give people the option to opt out and continue working solo if that’s what helps them do their best work.

Create a separate body doubling space

Whether people work together in person or virtually, you should create a dedicated space for body doubling. That could be a quiet corner in the office, a separate meeting room or, if your team is remote, a virtual hangout such as Slack, Zoom room or Teams chat. Just make sure all employees have easy access to the tools they need to take part.

Having a separate space makes it easier for those who want to body double to do so without disrupting others. It also takes the pressure off those who don’t want to join in, as it’s clear that participation is optional. In a virtual setting, it’s even less visible who is or isn’t taking part, which helps remove any sense of obligation.

Encourage people to pair up

Some employees might feel awkward about finding someone to pair up with, but there are things you can do to make it easier for them. You could create a simple directory or opt-in list of people who are interested, along with their working hours, when they’re available to be a body double, and whether they’re in-office, hybrid or remote. This gives people clarity on who’s available and when, removing the awkwardness of asking around. Even better? It ensures those who aren’t interested aren’t put on the spot or feeling pressured to get involved.

Track Results

It’s worth tracking the impact to see if body doubling is actually making a difference. You can do this by sending out anonymous feedback forms to those taking part or by monitoring how people perform when working in pairs compared to working solo. Sharing those with the wider team is beneficial too, as it can help highlight the benefits without putting pressure on anyone to join in.