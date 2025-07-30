Creative agency TPSquared launches Bostin’ fashion brand

On the left is Graphic Designer Claire Ash, centre Managing Director of TPSquared Carolyn Smith and on the right is Graphic Designer Harriet Leith.

A bold new fashion brand has arrived with the launch of Miss Chief Threads, a statement T-shirt company dedicated to empowering women and communities through purpose-driven apparel.

Founded by Carolyn Smith, the creative force behind award-winning brand consultancy TPSquared, Miss Chief Threads is a movement stitched with meaning. Every design is crafted to amplify bold voices and inspire brave change.

Launched this July, Miss Chief Threads proudly debuted its first collection, “Bostin’,” to mark Black Country Day held annually on July 14. Designed for the whole family, the line celebrates the diversity, creativity, and innovative spirit of the region.

“When I moved to the Black Country in 2005 from North Wales, the local dialect struck a chord with me,” says Carolyn. “Words like Bostin’ and ‘Bab’ are used in everyday conversation but are almost unheard of outside the region. I think it’s time we share them.”

Carolyn’s journey began in 2019 when she “put on her big-girl pants” and launched TPSquared following the collapse of her previous employer. The business celebrated its sixth anniversary this July after another successful year of client growth. The agency provides services for clients across the financial services, education, charity, manufacturing, construction and healthcare sectors. Its reputation for exceptionally high standards and creativity has enabled the company’s team of three to win clients that include local, national and international brands.

Since then, she’s won Theo Paphitis’s #SmallBusinessSunday and led TPSquared to double victory at the 2024 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, taking home both Consultancy and Professional Services and Small Business of the Year trophies.

Now, with Miss Chief Threads, Carolyn, Claire and Harriet bring that same fearless energy to fashion, creating t-shirts that speak volumes and spark conversations. For Bold Voices. Inspiring Brave Change. Stitch by Stitch.

Fancy a little MissChief in your wardrobe? Check out www.misschiefthreads.co.uk.