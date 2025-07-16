Currys Business unveils new hubs in Stevenage, Solihull and Exeter

Currys Business Hub

Currys Business is thrilled to announce the grand opening of three Business Hubs across the country. The hubs will open in Stevenage, Solihull and Exeter stores on different dates during July, and have been designed to support the thriving community of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and landlords in Solihull and the surrounding areas, providing them with tailored technology solutions and expert advice to drive growth and efficiency.

The new Currys Business Hub aims to meet these needs by offering:

Personalised Consultations : Dedicated Business Advisors provide one-on-one support to identify the best technology solutions for each business or property.

: Dedicated Business Advisors provide one-on-one support to identify the best technology solutions for each business or property. Exclusive Business Pricing : Access to competitive pricing on a wide range of products, ensuring cost-effective solutions for every budget.

: Access to competitive pricing on a wide range of products, ensuring cost-effective solutions for every budget. Flexible Credit Options : Through a partnership with TreviPay, businesses can enjoy 30-day interest-free credit lines, enhancing cash flow management.

: Through a partnership with TreviPay, businesses can enjoy 30-day interest-free credit lines, enhancing cash flow management. Comprehensive Product Range : From essential appliances to the latest in computing and networking, extensive inventory supports diverse business needs.

: From essential appliances to the latest in computing and networking, extensive inventory supports diverse business needs. Sustainable Solutions: Recycling programs and energy-efficient products help businesses meet their sustainability goals.

Hamza Boulalouah, Business Customer Manager at Currys Stevenage, shares his enthusiasm for the new hub: “The opening of our new Business Hub marks an exciting step forward in how Currys Business supports the business community. We’re not just a retailer, we’re a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, offering expert advice, tailored tech solutions, and ongoing support. My team and I are ready to welcome business customers into the Hub, listen to their needs, and help them find the right technology to power their success.”

Harry Browne, Currys Business Customer Manager at the Solihull branch, comments on the new opening: "With over 15 years of combined experience in business and customer service, we are proud to support businesses across Solihull and the surrounding areas with dedication and expertise. We can’t wait to launch the new hub and welcome customers in store to find out what we have to offer.”

Neil Warren, Business Customer Manager at Currys Exeter, comments on the launch of the new hub: “I am certain that most people do not know that Currys offers a bespoke product range for businesses, as well as Business services like installation and recycling. Now opening our new Exeter Currys Business Hub, my team and I will advocate for local business and communities to effortlessly take advantage of the best value for amazing technology to empower their business.”

Currys Stevenage: Unit 10 Roaring Meg Retail Park Stevenage, SG1 1XN.

Currys Solihull: Unit C Solihull Retail Park Chalford Way Solihull, B90 4LD.

Currys Exeter: Unit 1 Rydon Lane Retail Park Exeter, EX2 7HX.