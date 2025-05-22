Cyber security expert's tips on how businesses can prevent hacking

All businesses should take cyber security measures

With iconic UK retailers suffering devastating cyber attacks and technology evolving at lightning speed, it’s vital for businesses to do everything they can to protect against hackers.

All organisations are vulnerable to data breaches but SMEs can be particularly susceptible due to budget constraints, a potential lack of in-house expertise and being caught off guard.

As a global leader in cyber security and intelligence gathering, Daniel Dilks, Operations Director of Sentinel Intelligence, is on a mission to make world-class cyber defence accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Here are his practical, budget-conscious steps to dramatically reduce the risk of a cyber attack:

Empower employees

Over 75% of breaches start with a malicious email involving a disgruntled member of staff. Team training to spot social engineering will help stop sensitive information being stolen, along with advanced email filtering to recognize phishing. Frequent checking in with employees, gratitude for good work and implementing clearly defined communication and data transfer protocols is recommended.

Back up, split and encrypt data

Regular backups and encryptions can make the difference between data recovery and ruin. Store backups offsite or in a secure cloud with restricted access. In addition, segmenting limits how much private data (such as customer account details) is stored in one area and therefore reduces potential damage. Access Controls mean employees can see only the information they need.

Invest in core defences

Updating firewalls, encryption, and antivirus software is crucial and can be cost-effective. Implementing more robust Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems could allow for early detection of the breach before data extraction, potentially preventing disaster.

Back to basics

Employees forgetting to reset passwords is what hackers bank on because it makes their job a lot easier. Changing passwords frequently, ideally weekly, helps prevent long-term access in case of a breach. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) adds extra verification layers to user logins.

Short term expert support

If you want extra peace of mind but having your own cyber expert isn't feasible, bring in external specialists for audits, initial advice and recovery planning.

Daniel and his Sentinel Intelligence team also highlight the human factor: “People power is the best defence. There is a limit to what hackers can do when employees work together to protect what’s collectively theirs. Fostering a culture where staff at all levels in the business are mindful of security is as powerful as any software, and also be sure to include security clauses and breach notification requirements in contracts with vendors and suppliers.”

Recent figures from Cisco’s latest Cybersecurity Readiness Index underscore the urgency: only 4% of UK companies are fully prepared for modern threats, and 83% face talent shortages in critical cyber roles.

