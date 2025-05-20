Daish's Holidays last minute deals
Save up to £100 at the Russell Hotel, Weymouth
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £209pp
Date available: Tuesday 27th May 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £100 at the Somerset Hotel, Llandudno
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £254pp
Date available: Wednesday 28th May 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £90 at the Daish’s Hotel, Isle of Wight
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £214pp
Date available: Friday 30th May 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £100 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £264pp
Date available: Friday 30nd May 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £100 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £199pp
Date available: Saturday 31st May 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £100 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £214pp
Date available: Sunday 1st June 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £100 at the Devonshire Hotel, Torquay
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £214pp
Date available: Sunday 1st June 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)
* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)